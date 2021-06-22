Senior Frontend Developer at CANND Solutions Pty Ltd

A leading cruise line company based in Norway is looking for an experienced front end developer to join the team. You will work to enhance their existing systems as well as assist in delivering solutions to help strengthen their online offerings. Working to refine our technical, structural, and cultural practices, you will be among the first of a new team of digital explorers.

The position is entirely remote, from your own home. ONLY SA RESIDENTS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

This requires that you have your own PC or laptop and a fast internet connection.

A competitive hourly rate will be determined based on experience. An initial contract of 12 months will be offered with the potential for renewal.

Responsibilities

Convert business ideas to new features

Coordinate cross-functionally to insure project meets business objectives and compliance standards

Maintain and keep production code operational

Create new integrations with external systems

Develop new UI-s both for internal and external use

Be a mentor for our talents

Write clean, testable, high-quality, high-performance, maintainable code

Develop and support software including applications, API integrations, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements

Support, test and deploy new products and features

Participate in code reviews

Ability to multi-task, organize, and prioritise work

Qualifications

Hands on experience with modern JavaScript frameworks like Svelte, React, TypeScript, CSS3, and HTML5

You actively actively use automated testing (TDD, BDD)

Experience with .NET is a plus

Familiarity with object oriented programming, functional programming, Git, DevOps

You have completed multiple projects working in a cross-functional team environment

Broad understanding of your field of expertise and can demonstrate expert level proficiency in certain areas of the field

Bachelor’s Degree, or equivalent work experience

Personal Qualities

As this is a remote role, we are looking for candidates that have the following qualities:

Independent – Can independently choose working methods and make the necessary decisions to drive their work forward. Can work without predefined routines or guidance. Takes personal responsibility for carrying out tasks towards the set goal. Demonstrates how to align objectives with Stakeholders.

Flexible – Is quick to accept new tasks and adapts to new conditions without harming the outcome. Is open to change and takes action and finds solutions when situations change. Can quickly change focus and prioritise between tasks.

Collaborative – Managing feelings so that they are expressed appropriately and effectively, enabling people to work together smoothly toward their common goals. From the perspective of assessing someone’s team skills, we are mostly concerned with how the person communicates, influences, and works with others. Your excellent interpersonal and organisational skills enable you to handle diverse situations, multiple projects, and rapidly changing priorities.

Please note only suitable candidates will be contacted.

NO AGENCIES PLEASE

Desired Skills:

Svelte

React

TypeScript

CSS3

HTML5

TDD

BDD

.Net

Front-end

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position