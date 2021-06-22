Senior .Net Developer – Sandton – R1.3m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW WORK: Join a product shop analysing Consumer spend, using Artificial Intelligence. You will find yourself building software for Global brands dominating the retail space.

The company culture promotes autonomy as they venture into unchartered territories within AI and Big Data.

How to land the role:

8+ yeas developing in the C# Microsoft stack

Knowledge and experience in MVC / MVP; REST APIs; JavaScript

modern Azure experience or similar

Qualifications:

IT related qualification

