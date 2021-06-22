Solutions Architect

Job Summary

Drive the design and delivery of complex fit for purpose, business strategy-aligned, high impact, cross domain technology solution blueprints & associated solutions & build architectural capability in Dev teams across an estate.

Job Description

Architecture

Leverage a solid & deep understanding of the organization strategy to identify, design & deliver relevant, scalable, testable, re-usable technology solutions

Work in collaboration with delivery teams to independently analyse customer requirements & varying business capabilities & leverage analysis to identify & accurately spec / frame ‘the complex business problems we are aiming to solve’ with each solution design or solution evolution

Through the above processes, leverage emotional, social & business / commercial quotient to understand consumers and the broader range of stakeholders, their opinions & perspectives and reconcile these within the solution designs (negotiation skills and dealing with complex and divergent stakeholder opinions are a must)

Leverage expertise in analytical & creative problem solving to synthesise a solution design (build a solution from its components) beyond the analysis of the problem

Lead design thinking processes to successfully deliver solution blueprints & associated roadmaps

Create end to end solution blueprints & ensure these can be implemented across all phases of the initiative life-cycle (ideation through to product launch & commercialization)

Design & or contribute to the design & implementation of detailed feasibilities & business cases

Leverage a strong engineering background to make the right choices in solution design – this knowledge includes but is not limited to: domain driven design, loosely coupled integration, microservices and other modern software design practices

The above extends to identifying the best fit tools to be used for a particular solution, understanding those that would not be a good choice and leveraging researching skills to pivot towards something better

Assume ‘one stop’ shop accountability for solution blueprint design & delivery decisions within an organization based on the above

Work with project / program management teams to design solution roadmaps aligned to the strategic requirements of an organization and through which the solution can be implemented across all phases of the initiative life-cycle (ideation through to product launch and commercialization)

Work embedded, as part of a delivery team, to ensure the successful design & implementation of solution blueprints

Ensure that the detail of the solution (across all architecture domains) is accurate to the implementation of the initiative, true to the bank’s architectural principles/preferences, implementable by the different teams involved in the solution

Work as part of embedded delivery teams to conduct solution reviews, code reviews, testing and other disciplines associated with solution design & delivery

Attend various Group & Business specific architectural design forums and present solution designs and detailed business cases for approval

Leverage synthesis & creative problem skills to identify risk (impending danger & challenges) and work with a cross functional group of stakeholders across the value chain for support & direction

Conduct solution reviews against defined customer metrics and ensure the ongoing achievement of business results through solution implementation

Ensure a solid understanding of emerging & evolving architectural principles and hold one stop shop accountability for the evolution of solutions in alignment with these principles (where it makes sense to do so)

Build architectural capability across delivery teams in a business to ensure ongoing evolution of skills in solution delivery

Contribute to the architecture body of knowledge

Contribute to the design & evolution of architectural principles and preferencesPeople

Participate in peer reviews (code, solution, testing etc.) and transfer knowledge and capability across delivery teams for improved solutioning & evolving architectural practices

Set & Cascade solution direction across technology delivery teams

Build & evolve the architectural capability of Delivery teams across the business – through active coaching & information / knowledge sharing

As an SME, support the proactive attraction, recruitment, development, & retention of strong technology teams across an estate

Leverage and embed agile practices in delivery teams and work to build strong self-directed, high performance teams through agile working practices (including daily, weekly, etc. sprint routines, regular & honest feedback etc.)Financial & Vendor Management, Risk & Governance

Carry the ‘one stop shop’ accountability for all risk associated with solution design (from ideation to deployment)

Apply the organization risk & governance frameworks

Ensure solution design alignment to Group guidelines & ensure solutions are sustainable for the enterprise

Proactively involve / engage chapter & guild leads in solution decision making, applying an enterprise wide lens to product & service development

Ensure solution design alignment to regulatory requirements and continuously update knowledge on regulatory requirements for the successful design of new & evolution of existing solutions

Deliver on time & on budget (always)

Bsc ComSci or BIS

BBA, MBA a bonus but not essential

Certification in one or more agile frameworks

Experience or training in Design Thinking and associated disciplines.

Exposure to Cloud Technologies (AWS, Azure, GCP, other SaaS offerings)

Min 5-10 years solution architecture experience (prefer 8 and more years)

Min 5-10 years hands-on technology and engineering experience (prefer 8 and more years)

Min 2-3 years in customer-facing experience disciplines (prefer 3 years)

Min 3-5 years in agile delivery disciples (prefer 5 years)

Ideally these should run concurrently so all skills are current

T-shaped expertise with a breadth of skill, understanding and experience across different areas of delivery, different banking functional/business domains as well as a depth of skill in technology and integration architecture

Proven track record in implementing complex architectures and solutions with deep hands on experience in complex technical implementations (engineering backround).

Practical understanding and experience in Design Thinking, Jobs to be Done, Customer Journeys, Experience Design, CEM, etc.

Hands-on software engineering experience which should feature some of the following: Java, .Net, Scala, Spark, Spring, Integration (ESB/SOA/API/Microservices), Application Security, DDD, NoSQL

Technology Management and Strategy including TCO modelling and analysis, application portfolio management and cost optimization.

Desired Skills:

Solution Architecture

aws

microsoft azure

Java

scala

spring

integration

Agile

scrum

Technical Architecture

Integration Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

