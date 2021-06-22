SQL DBA at QES

My client based in Cape Town is currenlty lookign for a Junior SQL DBA to join them on a contract basis

Summary

The Junior DBA is expected to administer, monitor, and troubleshoot all components of the MSSQL platform including the core database as well as the additional components and functionality. The Junior DBA will also be responsible for security administration as well as administration tasks related to SDLC. The Junior DBA will also be expected to escalate and consult with team members in troubleshooting and improving performance of the DBMS.

DBMS Knowledge

MS SQL

Working knowledge of SQL Server, Sound working knowledge of the operating system SQL reside on and SQL’s usage of underlying infrastructure.

Knowledge of general database concepts

Understanding up to SQL Server 2017

Working knowledge and understanding of SQL2012 to 2019

Working knowledge and sound understanding of all available products, services and resources in the SQL Server suite of products

Knowledge to advise and execute on integration to the MS SQL environment including REST, SOAP, ODBC, JDBC, ODBO and other MSSQL supported connectors.

Responsibilities

Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is available

Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database system is secure

Ongoing maintenance tasks to ensure database performance

Review and tracking of database performance

Review and tracking of ongoing suspicious transactions on database

Review and tracking of health of underlying operating system

Response to analysis of Incidents of database

Perform patching of database

Escalation of performance, security or availability issues

Deployment of add-ons, plug-ins or enhancements as allowed on the platforms

User and security administration on the DBMS

Create and change users, assign and remove role assignments, perform password resets, lock and unlock accounts.

Create and change security roles by adding and removing relevant permissions

Create, change and troubleshoot analytical privileges (data dependent authorizations)

Troubleshoot security issues

Ensure backups of DBMS or databases take place in line with design

Ensure replication of DBMS or databases take place in line with design

Ensure restore of DBMS or databases are actioned in line with design and policy

Log urgent or complex events or incidents with Database provider ensuring necessary supporting information is available

Ensure data in database conform to Regulations and relevant company policies and the maintenance of data (including data deletion)

Execute process required to promote code and structures between databases in line with SLDC and company policies

Execute refresh of data in Dev and QA databases in line with guidelines

Ensure monitoring tools of the DBMS active

Education

Degree or Diploma or Database Administration certification

Knowledge and Skills

IT Data Analysis

Database Knowledge

Database Security

Project Coordination

Risk Management

Personal Attributes

Interpersonal Savvy

Decision Quality

Plans and Aligns

Optimizes Work Processes

Competencies:

Cultivates Innovation

Customer Focus

Drives Results

Collaborates

Being Resilient

Desired Skills:

SQL

DBA

Database Administration DBA

SQL Server Reporting Services

SQL Server Integration Services

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position