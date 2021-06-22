Systems Developer (Angular and .NET core) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Centurion is looking for a Systems Analyst / Developer to join their team. They have extensive experience in successfully implementing, operating, supporting and maintaining large projects. Looking for a candidate that has the energy and the free will for an environmentOnly SA Citizens to applyMust be willing to travel when needed

Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry.

Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Angular, Node.JS, C#

Minimum RequirementsExperienceAtleast 5 yars development experienceTechnical Skills and Experience in any of the below:

Angular and .NetCore (Highly preferable)

CSS knowledge (basic)

Node.js (Preferable)

SOLID Design Principles (Practical experience)

Practical knowledge of a few Design Patterns

Beginner knowledge on NoSQL database

Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle

Knowledge on Entity Framework

Knowledge of UX Design (Preferable)

Service-oriented architecture (basic)

Domain Driven Design (basic)

Agile and Scaled Agile Framework (basic)

Kanban (basic)

Advantageous:

C#, Delphi, PHP or other language experience.

Source Control (SVN, TFS).

Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira

Testing Tools – Selenium and JVM configuration and tuning.

Deployment Tools – e.g. Jenkins

