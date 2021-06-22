Systems Developer (Angular and .NET core) at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Centurion is looking for a Systems Analyst / Developer to join their team. They have extensive experience in successfully implementing, operating, supporting and maintaining large projects. Looking for a candidate that has the energy and the free will for an environmentOnly SA Citizens to applyMust be willing to travel when needed
- Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry.
- Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Angular, Node.JS, C#
Minimum RequirementsExperienceAtleast 5 yars development experienceTechnical Skills and Experience in any of the below:
- Angular and .NetCore (Highly preferable)
- CSS knowledge (basic)
- Node.js (Preferable)
- SOLID Design Principles (Practical experience)
- Practical knowledge of a few Design Patterns
- Beginner knowledge on NoSQL database
- Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server / Oracle
- Knowledge on Entity Framework
- Knowledge of UX Design (Preferable)
- Service-oriented architecture (basic)
- Domain Driven Design (basic)
- Agile and Scaled Agile Framework (basic)
- Kanban (basic)
Advantageous:
- C#, Delphi, PHP or other language experience.
- Source Control (SVN, TFS).
- Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Jira
- Testing Tools – Selenium and JVM configuration and tuning.
- Deployment Tools – e.g. Jenkins