Role Purpose:
Test and analyses existing, enhanced or new IT solutions in line with quality standards in accordance with the business requirements and non-functional requirements.
Experience and Qualifications:
- 3-5 years experience as a test analyst
- Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques
- Knowledge of Quality Centre
- Analytical skills
- International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB) certification
- IT degree (preferred)
Responsibilities and work output:
Role Internal Process Accountabilities
- Analyse the functional, product and technical specifications in order to determine core system functionality, prerequisites and testable requirements
- Develop test cases based on functional specifications and by applying the correct test design techniques to ensure efficient test cases.
- Conduct system testing bases on test cases in line with the test plan and compare achieved results against expected results and record the test results on Quality Centre.
- Create or acquire test data prior to the start of test execution.
- Conduct testing in line with quality management standards and testing best practices.
- Generate accurate and comprehensive test reports that highlight the progress and the outcome of the testing.
- Make accurate and relevant information resulting from test execution available, to all stakeholders.
- Log defects on the relevant system and collaborate with the developers and business system analyst to analyse and resolve the defect.
- Ensure risks are escalated and mitigated where necessary.
- Conduct re-testing and regression testing after defects have been resolved to ensure that IT solution is working correctly.
- Advise and guide colleagues regarding effective test approaches.
- Contribute to decision making regarding testing at a project level, highlighting risks or areas of opportunity.
Enable client centricity within area of responsibility – Client Services
- Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
- Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal stakeholders
- Deliver on service level agreements made with internal and external stakeholders and clients
- Make recommendations to improvement client service within area of responsibility
- Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service
