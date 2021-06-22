Test Analyst

Role Purpose:

Test and analyses existing, enhanced or new IT solutions in line with quality standards in accordance with the business requirements and non-functional requirements.

Experience and Qualifications:

3-5 years experience as a test analyst

Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques

Knowledge of Quality Centre

Analytical skills

International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB) certification

IT degree (preferred)

Responsibilities and work output:

Role Internal Process Accountabilities

Analyse the functional, product and technical specifications in order to determine core system functionality, prerequisites and testable requirements

Develop test cases based on functional specifications and by applying the correct test design techniques to ensure efficient test cases.

Conduct system testing bases on test cases in line with the test plan and compare achieved results against expected results and record the test results on Quality Centre.

Create or acquire test data prior to the start of test execution.

Conduct testing in line with quality management standards and testing best practices.

Generate accurate and comprehensive test reports that highlight the progress and the outcome of the testing.

Make accurate and relevant information resulting from test execution available, to all stakeholders.

Log defects on the relevant system and collaborate with the developers and business system analyst to analyse and resolve the defect.

Ensure risks are escalated and mitigated where necessary.

Conduct re-testing and regression testing after defects have been resolved to ensure that IT solution is working correctly.

Advise and guide colleagues regarding effective test approaches.

Contribute to decision making regarding testing at a project level, highlighting risks or areas of opportunity.

Enable client centricity within area of responsibility – Client Services

Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal stakeholders

Deliver on service level agreements made with internal and external stakeholders and clients

Make recommendations to improvement client service within area of responsibility

Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

