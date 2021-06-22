Test Analyst

Jun 22, 2021

Role Purpose:

Test and analyses existing, enhanced or new IT solutions in line with quality standards in accordance with the business requirements and non-functional requirements.

Experience and Qualifications:

  • 3-5 years experience as a test analyst
  • Exposure to diverse IT projects using a variety of testing tools and techniques
  • Knowledge of Quality Centre
  • Analytical skills
  • International Software Testing Qualifications Board (ISTQB) certification
  • IT degree (preferred)

Responsibilities and work output:

Role Internal Process Accountabilities

  • Analyse the functional, product and technical specifications in order to determine core system functionality, prerequisites and testable requirements
  • Develop test cases based on functional specifications and by applying the correct test design techniques to ensure efficient test cases.
  • Conduct system testing bases on test cases in line with the test plan and compare achieved results against expected results and record the test results on Quality Centre.
  • Create or acquire test data prior to the start of test execution.
  • Conduct testing in line with quality management standards and testing best practices.
  • Generate accurate and comprehensive test reports that highlight the progress and the outcome of the testing.
  • Make accurate and relevant information resulting from test execution available, to all stakeholders.
  • Log defects on the relevant system and collaborate with the developers and business system analyst to analyse and resolve the defect.
  • Ensure risks are escalated and mitigated where necessary.
  • Conduct re-testing and regression testing after defects have been resolved to ensure that IT solution is working correctly.
  • Advise and guide colleagues regarding effective test approaches.
  • Contribute to decision making regarding testing at a project level, highlighting risks or areas of opportunity.

Enable client centricity within area of responsibility – Client Services

  • Provide authoritative, expertise and advice to clients and stakeholders
  • Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal stakeholders
  • Deliver on service level agreements made with internal and external stakeholders and clients
  • Make recommendations to improvement client service within area of responsibility
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which build rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional client service

