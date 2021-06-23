Android Developer

Does the thought of working with a large diverse range of clients excite you?

Are you a candidate that works well in a team environment?

Then look no further, our client is looking for an Android Developer to be involved in creating native apps for their clients and partners in the communication, education and media industries.

Desired Skills:

5+ Years’ experience in Android Development

1+ years’ experience using Kotlin.

Unit & Automated testing techniques for Android Apps

Strong competency in Git

UI Design is required

An Android NanoDegree is essential

Bash Script experience is essential.

About The Employer:

Written applications to the following e-mail: [Email Address Removed] or visit our website on [URL Removed]

Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

