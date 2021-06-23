BI Developer

The key objectives of the Lead BI Developer are to facilitate, develop and implement multi-disciplinary cross-functional data projects and to provide support to the business in respect of the clients existing data capabilities. The role requires extensive involvement in all phases of the agile development lifecycle, from analysis and development through to testing and deployment.

REQUIREMENTS

Tertiary qualification in Computer Science, Information Management and/or Business Analysis or equivalent.

At least 5 years’ BI development experience with a proven track record of implementation of complex projects related to information management.

Experience of at least 3 years in asset management or 5 years in financial services.

Working knowledge of financial instruments, investment processes and industry terminology.

Business Process Analysis & Design (preferable)

Project Management experience (preferable)

Exposure to data architecture roles (advantageous)

Exposure to Microsoft SQL Server Business Intelligence, PowerBI, C#, Team Foundation Server, CRM Dynamics, SharePoint, and Metadata Management software (advantageous)

If you have not had a response within 2 weeks of submitting your CV please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Asset Management

Financial Services

Business Process Analysis

Business Process Design

Project Management

SQL

Power BI

C#

Team Foundation Server

CRM Dynamics

SharePoint

BI Developer

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position