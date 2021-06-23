Business Analyst

A Business Analyst focused on analyzing business processes, identifying business opportunities, investigating system and process-related problems while recommending and implementing improvements, generating reports and developing solutions for our different department as in line with their particular requirements. He / She will also have to:? Collect and summarize data in preparation for statistical and analytical reports i.e. KPI reports, daily and weekly reports etc.? Interpret, evaluate, connect data, and integrate business analyses and projections for reporting purposes.? Analysis and design of business processes and functionality.? Plan system document requirements and be the custodian of all system related documents for both Developers and Business Intelligence? Test system changes before implementation (quality assurance).? Provide continuous system training (revision for current employees and system onboard training for new employees)? Assisting developers with the understanding of the design and requirements.? Assisting in user interface and wireframes design.? Assisting in defining test strategies and performing functional / regression testing.? Ensuring issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved.? Ensuring that the business conditions for the product have been met.? Developing end user business documentation for software enhancements, modifications and interfaces.? Develop reports by leveraging BI tool such as Microsoft Reporting Services platform (SSRS), SSAS, Microsoft Power BI, Microsoft SQL, MS Excel, pivot tables and other tools? Produce high quality reports and ensure accurate data.? Undertake duties as directed and requested by the Business Intelligence Manager to support the delivery and implementation of projects.? Provide assistance with project documentation, i.e.: SOP’s, process mapping, method statements, test methods, requirements and functional specifications, change requests, case studies, reports, etc.? Prepare written responses to routine enquiries.? Maintain quality service by establishing and enforcing organization [URL Removed] Experience:? Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in a related field (preferably Industrial Engineering)? A minimum of 3 years’ experience in business analysis? Knowledge of Microsoft BI Products (Power Pivot or Power BI, SQL Server, SSAS)? Experience developing applications leveraging structured query language (SQL) Server as the database? Must be fluent in English? Must be able to prioritize and meet deadlinesQualifying Attributes:? Excellent verbal and written communication skills? Ability to manage time effectively, set priorities and meet deadlines? Problem solving skills? Ability to take initiative? Ability to work in a team and independently? Detail-orientated and Quality focused? Ability to organize effectively and prioritize own workload? MS Office advanced proficiency – Outlook, MS Word, Excel, Power BI, Visio? Must able to work accurately, under pressure, in order to meet strict deadlines

Business analysis

