Business Analyst & Support Consultant

Major telecoms company is seeking qualified and experienced BA to engage with customers regarding system/platform integrations.

This individual will play a major role engaging with the development house to assist in the architecture of the new platform, the on-time delivery of milestones, and understanding of business needs to ensure that customer needs and expectations are met.

Position will suit someone who is technically strong, analytical with excellent planning, organisational and project management skills.

Minimum requirements:

Degree/Diploma or relevant completed 3year qualification

3years experience within a business analysis role (software)

Project management skills

Experience with JIRA or Freshdesk or similar platform

Experience within the telecoms industry (a huge advantage)

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Leader in the telecoms industry that boasts a constantly evolving and exciting environment. Very collaborative, open and dynamic company culture.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical aid

Provident fund

