Eutelsat, Vox sign distribution agreement

Eutelsat Communications and Vox have reached a multi-year distribution agreement to extend high-speed network connectivity to South Africa.

As of June, Vox will leverage the unmatched operational flexibility and power of Eutelsat Konnect, the new-generation high throughput satellite, and Eutelsat’s market-leading service to further grow its satellite customer base.

Jacques Visser, head of wireless at Vox, comments: “We are delighted to be partnering with Eutelsat to provide solutions that connect South Africans by supporting customers, entrepreneurs, and commerce, whilst guaranteeing service excellence. We are confident that Eutelsat’s unparalleled in-orbit assets, together with its unrivalled customer support will be a great benefit to a growing number of customers”.

Philippe Oliva, chief commercial officer of Eutelsat, adds: “We are pleased to be selected by Vox to enhance and extend its offer of high quality, reliable internet connectivity in South Africa’s digital divide. This agreement cements our position as the leading satellite broadband operator in the country and reflects the attractivity of our Eutelsat Konnect satellite in the region”.