Intermediate BI Developer (Power BI and QlikView) – Sandton – R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A JSE-listed telecommunications firm that sells innovative technology for mobile commerce to emerging markets in South and abroad looks to hire the services of an innovative Business Intelligence Developer.

The successful incumbent will be required to provide information and comments on suitability during approval process for database specifications to ensure all agreed standards and protocols are followed and data integrity is preserved.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Computer Science or Information Systems

Microsoft BI Tools

Visualization tools, preferable QlikSense

Minimum 5 years’ experience in similar role

Experience in data warehouse design

Preferable knowledge of Analytical tools such as QlikView/Sense or Power BI

SQL Queries expertise

SQL Reporting Services (SSRS) expertise

SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) expertise

SQL Server Analysis Service (SSAS)

Proficient in Excel

Responsibilities:

Business Solutions Development and Deployment

Translate business needs to technical specifications

Design, build and deploy BI solutions

Maintain and support data analytics platforms

Create tools to store data

Conduct testing and troubleshooting

Evaluate and improve existing BI systems

Collaborate with teams to integrate systems

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses

Create visualizations and reports for requested projects

Develop and update technical documentation

Collaborate with other teams to ensure that there is no duplication of effort and that the correct resources are being used to provide the correct analytics

