Intermediate BI Developer (Power BI and QlikView) – Sandton – R650k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A JSE-listed telecommunications firm that sells innovative technology for mobile commerce to emerging markets in South and abroad looks to hire the services of an innovative Business Intelligence Developer.
The successful incumbent will be required to provide information and comments on suitability during approval process for database specifications to ensure all agreed standards and protocols are followed and data integrity is preserved.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Computer Science or Information Systems
- Microsoft BI Tools
- Visualization tools, preferable QlikSense
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in similar role
- Experience in data warehouse design
- Preferable knowledge of Analytical tools such as QlikView/Sense or Power BI
- SQL Queries expertise
- SQL Reporting Services (SSRS) expertise
- SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) expertise
- SQL Server Analysis Service (SSAS)
- Proficient in Excel
Responsibilities:
- Business Solutions Development and Deployment
- Translate business needs to technical specifications
- Design, build and deploy BI solutions
- Maintain and support data analytics platforms
- Create tools to store data
- Conduct testing and troubleshooting
- Evaluate and improve existing BI systems
- Collaborate with teams to integrate systems
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analyses
- Create visualizations and reports for requested projects
- Develop and update technical documentation
- Collaborate with other teams to ensure that there is no duplication of effort and that the correct resources are being used to provide the correct analytics
