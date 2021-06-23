Intern / Junior C# Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A growing provider of cutting-edge Business & Reporting Software Solutions seeks an ambitious & talented coder to fill the role of an Intern/Junior C# Developer. Your core role will be to write exceptional quality and maintainable code. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable MCSD Certification, a minimum of 1 year having used C# 7 or higher, understand OOP, SDLC & Agile and solid design and documentation skills. Other tech tools you need include ASP.Net 4 or higher, .Net 4 or higher, HTML, CSS, JavaScript. SOAP, RESTful APIs and HTTPS. Due to the pandemic, you will be working remote for now therefore you will require a stable internet [URL Removed] MCSD Certifications.

At least 1 year experience using C# 7 or higher.

ASP.Net 4 or higher.

.Net 4 or higher.

HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

Web Services and Networking SOAP, RESTful APIs and HTTPS.

Good design and documentation skills.

Understanding of OOP.

SDLC Agile.

Ability to write high quality maintainable code.

Understanding of how Web Applications work and perform.

Ability to read legacy code.

Advantageous

jQuery, JSON.

Testing: Selenium and C# Unit Tests.

DevOps: Azure.

ATTRIBUTES:

Work individually and as part of a team.

Passionate about development with desire to continuously learn and knowledge share.

Goal orientated and relentless in meeting requirements and deadlines.

Comfortable working remotely, while at the same time be able to collaborate and communicate with team members.

Have highly developed problem-solving and analytical skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position