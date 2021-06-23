Junior Cloud Data Engineer – Remote – up to R500k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A leader with longstanding history and unquestionable success in the financial services industry providing a solid foundation for expansion of its digital platform is looking for a Junior Cloud Data Engineer.

The incumbent will be required to design and implement scalable and robust processes to support the data engineering capability. This role will be responsible for implementing and supporting large-scale data ecosystems across the Group.

Key areas of responsibilities:

Assist in designing and implementing scalable and robust processes for ingesting and transforming datasets.

Assist in the design and implementation of data pipelines from a multitude of sources and support the maintenance thereof.

Ingest large, complex data sets that meet functional and non-functional requirements.

Enable the business to solve the problem of working with large volumes of data in diverse formats, and in doing so, enable innovative solutions.

Build bulk and delta data lift patterns for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data.

Engineer data

Assist in the development of API’s for returning data to Enterprise Applications.

Assist in identifying, designing, and implementing robust process improvement activities to drive efficiency and automation for greater scalability.

Provide support in the operational environment with all relevant support teams for data services.

Create and maintain functional requirements and system specifications in support of data architecture and detailed design specifications for current and future designs.

Support test and deployment of new services and features.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, Business Informatics, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or Engineering.

Data engineering experience.

Data warehouse technical architectures, ETL/ELT, and reporting/analytics tools SSIS

SSRS

SAS ETL Framework

SAP ETL Framework

MongoDB ETL deployments

Apache Spark and Apache Hive deployments

DBA ability and knowledge across at least 2 platforms (example: TSQL, SAS, PSQL, IBM VSAM and DB2 etc.)

Python programming language or any other similar functional language.

Some experience with designing and implementing Cloud (AWS) solutions including use of APIs available

Some experience with Dev/OPS architecture, implementation and operation would be advantageous.

Good programming, performance tuning and troubleshooting skills, using the latest popular programming languages such as python, scala, java and suite of Microsoft languages C# and F# preferable.

