Network Administrator

Qualifications required:

Matric

A+ & N+ Certifications

Skills and experience required:

2 – 4 years experience in a similar position

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Telephone etiquette

Customer service excellence and people skills

Networking and server experience

Desktop support experience

LAN/WAN experience

Strong problem solving skills

Job description:



Installation, configuration and monitoring desktops, laptops, peripheral equipment and software complying with given standards and guidelines.

Maintain and resolve issues on LAN/WAN and other computing equipment.

Identify and implement upgrades on systems to ensure longevity.

Support in testing and deployment of new applications and systems.

Design and install well-functioning computer networks, connections and cabling.

Perform troubleshooting to system failures and identify bottlenecks to ensure long term efficiency of network.

Inspect LAN infrastructure and fix problems.

Test and configure software and maintain and repair hardware and peripheral devices.

Evaluate network performance and identify areas for improvement.

Regular data backups to protect the and store the companys information.

Provide technical direction to co-workers on computer and network usage and offer comprehensive advice and instructions.

Respond to calls for support through email, on the phone, and in person, and provide suggestions to resolve issues.

Perform cabling and device patch panelling activities, ensuring that all devices and cables are safely secured.

Monitor and oversee various server infrastructure components and logs, and ensure that they are in sync with protocols.

Handle network design, configuration, and deployment activities.

Visit server stations to determine problems and limitations, and provide required solutions.

Schedule routine maintenance tasks on assigned servers, to ensure that downtime is eradicated.

Intervene in situations which require an immediate response such as external virus or malware threats.

Oversee and monitor web performance, and network availability, and evaluate connectivity issues as and when they arise.

