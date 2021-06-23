React Developer (Senior) at Parvana

About the Client:

Responsibilities:

  • Developing new user-facing features using React.

  • Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.

  • Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 – 10 years experience.
  • Experience in handling architecture, development processes and development.
  • Experience in building next generation web applications.
  • Experience in utilizing client-side technologies to develop responsive user experience.
  • Experience in setting up frameworks from scratch.

