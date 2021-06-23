Senior Backend Developer – Pretoria / Semi Remote – up to R1m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Think of pure cutting edge online gaming, where Sports is king, and the love of sports is an essential part of your everyday. You will be coding in real time and are able to easily understand a system holistically and how the nuts and bolts all fit and work together.

The team is looking for a naturally curios, problem solver who is not afraid to jump into situations with few guardrails and make things better. Someone who others enjoy working with because of your technical competence and positive attitude.

To join this amazing team, you will need to be an expert in:

RESTful API Development using .NET Core

C# 6.0

Elastic Stack

Azure DevOps CI/CD

NodeJS Development Experience

MS SQL & NoSQL (Couchbase, MongoDB, Azure Cosmos DB)

Frontend Frameworks i.e. (Angular 4+, React)

In-Memory & Distributed Caching (MS SQL, Redis, NCache)

Development Experience in Microservices

Unit Testing

The following will get you extra brownie points:

CMS Exposure (Kentico, Netlify, Strapi, Ghost)

Monitoring Tools (New Relic, [URL Removed] Datadog)

Exposure to Azure/AWS/GCP

ORM Experience (Dapper, EF Core, EF)

Strong in T-SQL (Joins, Stored Procedures, Views)

Your days will be filled with:

Building features, with unit tests that can support a large-and-growing user base

Whiteboard new features and fixes — and bring them to life

Collaborate with peers to write, review, or provide feedback on technical design proposals

Contribute to internal tools that help improve the development process, manage users, and scale systems

Reference Number for this position is SZ53084 which is a permanent position based in Pretoria/Home Office offering a cost to company salary of R1m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

