Senior Business Analyst (PTA) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Lead production vision and strategy by driving product success and boosting profitability as the next Senior Business Analyst sought by a Pretoria HeathTech company. You will be responsible for designing efficient and scalable systems and products and ensure on-time and on-budget delivery thereof. Taking ownership of products in the B2C division, you will be expected to keep a handle on product and project aspects including team prioritisation, business models, specifications, budgets and financial models, progress tracking, cross functional leadership alignment, management of resources and team capacity. You must possess a Bachelors in Engineering (Industrial) with 5 years BA experience within IT, software or the medical device field (SaaS and/ or HaaS models would be beneficial). You must also have BI experience, Agile Project Management, Big Data, JIRA, Technical Specification, Report & Proposal Writing. Partial remote work on offer.DUTIES:Team Management

Increase teams effectiveness with the following: Recruitment, selection and orientation. Training and development. Assign accountabilities and plan. Monitor and appraise job and project results.

Develop a climate for offering information and opinions.

Ensure the team meets timelines and produces content of the highest quality, always maintaining the professional image of the company, both internally and externally.

Ensure that the team has the support and resources it needs to thrive and develop professionally.

Business Analysis –

Full cycle Project and Product Management including capacity management, stakeholder engagement and resource tracking.

Multitask on a suite of projects and products, all within different stages of development and implementation.

Compile intuitive system and product requirements and specification design, in terms of researching, consulting and analysing needs.

Follow best practice design and development methodologies in sustaining high quality, clean, auditable and manageable products and systems.

Compile relevant specifications documents, UX, UI designs, wireframes and test cases.

Effective system testing and approval, including the management of release notes and effective communication with stakeholders on changes and/or improvements.

Work with Front-end, Back-end and Mobile Developers, Marketing, Sales, Research and Design departments to ensure a holistic management process of project management.

Ensure conformity of products to product requirements in terms of the Quality Objectives which includes regulatory and legislative compliance.

Identify technology limitations and deficiencies in applications and associated processes, procedures and methods within the division.

Continuous improvement of existing products, systems and processes within the division.

Identify issues, bugs, and bottlenecks and devise solutions to these problems within the division.

Business Processes and Strategy

Manage key relationships (clients and suppliers) under purview in the team.

Direct business process improvements, operationalisation and optimisation.

Develop strategies for the implementation of products, projects or systems, including commercialisation, legal and operational aspects.

Identify, analyse and report on risks, along with appropriate mitigation measures and implementation for said risks.

Manage tasks and priorities within the team.

Increase profitability of products through the streamlining of development, manufacturing and maintenance thereof.

Effective stakeholder management (both internal and external)

Drive a data-lead approach within the division, ensuring data is top of mind and considered across functions.

Ensure accuracy (through checks and fail safes) of the divisions data system.

Recordkeeping

Compile relevant records as is necessary for compliance to ISO, CE, FDA (and other) standards and requirements as is applicable to assigned products.

Accomplish objectives by establishing plans, budgets and results; reviewing progress and making mid-course corrections to ensure optimal outcomes.

Efficient and effective reporting on strategies, prioritisation and tasks to Line Manager.

Efficient and effective reporting on performance of products and systems.

Take personal ownership for projects/products/systems and work quality as well as contributing to team development and the company ecosystem as a whole.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Bachelors in Engineering (Industrial).

Experience/Skills

Minimum 5 years Business Analysis within the IT, software or medical device field (SaaS and/ or HaaS models would be beneficial).

Development of project, product and system specifications.

Requirement gathering and documentation.

Project Management.

Business Intelligence.

Working knowledge of Big Data.

Practicing knowledge of SDLC.

Excellent computer proficiency especially in MS Office Excel.

Report and Proposal Writing.

Business Process Design.

Technical Specification Writing skills.

Agile Project Management.

JIRA or similar.

SCRUM Master or Sprint Management.

Advantageous

BPMN 2.0.

UML knowledge.

SQL knowledge.

Back end, Front end, and Mobile Development.

UX/ UI.

ATTRIBUTES:

Examines information.

Documents facts.

Provides insights.

Makes decisions.

Manages tasks.

Produces output.

Takes action.

Pursues goals.

