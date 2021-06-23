Senior System Engineer at Reunert

a Leading supplier of advanced geotechnical monitoring radar systems is looking to employ a Senior Systems Engineer which will be based in [URL Removed] preferredNo Criminal Record
About The Employer:
Minimum qualification: B.Ing (Electronic). nbsp;M.Ing preferred Minimum 10+ years’ relevant experience Extensive technical knowledge and experience related to systems engineering Understand software development process, signal processing and RF design. Matlab experience is an advantage EB experience is an advantage.