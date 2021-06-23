Software Developer Velocity Frontend Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles has a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer Velocity Frontend Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

3+ years’ Experience

Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Tasks and Responsibilities:

Projects:

Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions

Implement pixel perfect UI designs

Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic

Ensure all code is readable, extendable and scalable

Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.

Ensure that all implementation can be passed

over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.

Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.

Ensure that the small unseen details of a client side application is of exceptional quality.

Ensure that all processes have been investigated /

considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation

(as per ISO standards)

Preparation of user and operation manual

User training

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.

Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

Preparation of system/technical documentation. o Preparation of user and operation manual. o User training. o System testing/parallel runs. o System implementation. o System audits/quality assurance. o User sign-off.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Strong ability to understand and interpret

Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.

Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and nontechnical

Generic Technical/Functional skills:

Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily

Specific Technical/Functional skills:

Experience with the following is important

JavaScript

Typescript

Node.js

AngularJS

Angular 5+

HTML 5

CSS (SCSS)

AJAX & REST

API

JSON & XML

At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)

At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)

Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)

JAVA (beneficial and optional)

Micro Service Development

AWS (beneficial)

Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER

etc.)

Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence

For Further info Hurry and Apply now!!

Desired Skills:

web development

Javascript

Typescript

Node.js

AngularJS

Angular 5+

HTML

CSS(SCSS)

AJAX & REST

API

JSON & XML

SQL

MONGO

ELASTIC

Mobile Development

JAVA

AWS

Learn more/Apply for this position