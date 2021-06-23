Software Developer Velocity Frontend Developer

Jun 23, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles has a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer Velocity Frontend Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

  • 3+ years’ Experience
  • Agile working experience (Mandatory)

Tasks and Responsibilities:

Projects:

  • Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
  • Implement pixel perfect UI designs
  • Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
  • Ensure all code is readable, extendable and scalable
  • Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
  • Ensure that all implementation can be passed

over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.

  • Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.
  • Ensure that the small unseen details of a client side application is of exceptional quality.
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated /

considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation

(as per ISO standards)

  • Preparation of user and operation manual
  • User training
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.
  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation. o Preparation of user and operation manual. o User training. o System testing/parallel runs. o System implementation. o System audits/quality assurance. o User sign-off.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret
  • Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
  • Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and nontechnical

Generic Technical/Functional skills:

  • Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily

Specific Technical/Functional skills:
Experience with the following is important

  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • Node.js
  • AngularJS
  • Angular 5+
  • HTML 5
  • CSS (SCSS)
  • AJAX & REST
  • API
  • JSON & XML
  • At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
  • At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
  • Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)
  • JAVA (beneficial and optional)
  • Micro Service Development
  • AWS (beneficial)
  • Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER

etc.)

  • Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence

