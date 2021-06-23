An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles has a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer Velocity Frontend Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum years of experience:
- 3+ years’ Experience
- Agile working experience (Mandatory)
Tasks and Responsibilities:
Projects:
- Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
- Implement pixel perfect UI designs
- Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
- Ensure all code is readable, extendable and scalable
- Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
- Ensure that all implementation can be passed
over to other developers, mid development, with minimum of handover.
- Polish frontend behaviour to ensure a great user experience.
- Ensure that the small unseen details of a client side application is of exceptional quality.
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated /
considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation
(as per ISO standards)
- Preparation of user and operation manual
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
Maintenance Requests:
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation. o Preparation of user and operation manual. o User training. o System testing/parallel runs. o System implementation. o System audits/quality assurance. o User sign-off.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret
- Business needs and requirements with the ability to move concepts through to proposal and finally successful implementation.
- Excellent interpersonal and organizational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and written) with both technical and nontechnical
Generic Technical/Functional skills:
- Minimum of 3 years working experience in web development using JavaScript primarily
Specific Technical/Functional skills:
Experience with the following is important
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Node.js
- AngularJS
- Angular 5+
- HTML 5
- CSS (SCSS)
- AJAX & REST
- API
- JSON & XML
- At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL)
- At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC)
- Mobile Development Experience (beneficial)
- JAVA (beneficial and optional)
- Micro Service Development
- AWS (beneficial)
- Freestanding Component Development (POLYMER
etc.)
- Familiar with Agile methodologies, including JIRA and Confluence
