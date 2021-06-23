Sophos awards Middle East and Africa partners

Sophos has announced the winners of its 2021 Middle East and Africa Partner Awards during the virtual Sophos MEA Partner Awards 2021. Sophos recognized the winning partners for their business commitment and success over the last fiscal year.

“Partners are an integral part of our business in the Middle East and Africa region. They have significantly contributed to Sophos’ mission to protect organizations of all sizes. The Partner Awards honour top performing regional partners who have shown commitment towards strengthening their customer’s security and enhancing cybersecurity awareness,” said Harish Chib, vice-president: Middle East and Africa at Sophos.

“Our partners have gone above and beyond to assist their customers cope with the unprecedented challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic. Along with delivering next-generation cybersecurity solutions, they proved to be customers’ trusted advisors and have helped them to thrive in the new normal and ensure business continuity. We are proud of them and appreciate their efforts.”

The Sophos 2021 South African Development (SADC) Partner Award Winners in South Africa are:

* Top Performer- Cyber 83

* Partner of the Year- First Technology Group

* Emerging Partner of the Year- System 5

* Synchronized Security Partner of the Year- DFA Solutions

* New Partner of the Year- ITEC Group

* Individual Contributor of the Year- Karel Holtzhausen, Cyber 83

* Distributor of the Year- Epsidon Technology Distribution (Pty) Ltd

* MSP Connect Excellence Award- Seidor Networks

* Public Cloud Partner of the Year- AVES Cyber Security

* Small Business Partner of the Year- UTM Africa

* Mid-Market Partner of the Year- AdvanceNet

* Public Sector Partner of the Year- DataCentrix

* Healthcare Partner of the Year- Azcom

* Education Partner of the Year- Ikasi Solutions

* Enterprise Partner of the Year- DataTegra

The Sophos 2021 South African Development (SADC) Partner Award Winners in Mozambique and Malawi are:

* Emerging Distributor of the Year, Mozamique- DSSI – Tecnologias de Informacao, LDA

* Small Business Partner of the Year, Mozambique- Intelli Impulse

* Individual Contributor of the Year, Malawi- Bits and Bytes ltd

The Sophos 2021 South African Development (SADC) Partner Award Winners in Zimbabwe and Zambia are:

* Distributor of the Year, Zimbabwe- Integrated Digital Security Solutions

* Partner of the Year, Zimbabwe- Convex Computer systems pvt ltd

* Emerging Partner of the Year, Zimbabwe- Logikmind

* Synchronized Security Partner of the Year, Zimbabwe- DandeMutande Investments pvt ltd

* MSP Connect Excellence Award, Zimbabwe- Ambrose Consulting

* Enterprise Partner of the Year, Zimbabwe- Covenant Technologies

* New Partner of the Year, Zambia- Secured Business Systems