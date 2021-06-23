Team Lead / Senior .NET Developer (CH675) – FULL REMOTE at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client is an exciting, fast-growing, and established UK-Based cloud IT business with offices in Somerset West . Focused on backup, storage and archiving and at the forefront of cloud services they have successfully evolved into a leading Cloud backup and storage providerWe are looking for a talented, passionate, Team Lead / Senior .Net Developer who is interested in working for a growing, dynamic technology business, where building great software is fundamental to the companys success. This is an opportunity to work for a progressive forward-thinking company that will allow you to grow your career and advance your skills. The position is FULL REMOTE, and the candidate can be based in either South Africa or the United KingdomPurpose of the role: The Team Lead / Senior .Net Developer will be leading the Cloud squad and working as part of the clients Engineering team to ensure the production of a high-quality software. Responsibilities

Accountable for the on time and to quality delivery of software development projects.

Working closely with the Product Managers and Product Design team to agree priorities, engineering plans and clear deliverables.

Establish technical competencies within your team and foster a strong working relationship with the Chief Architect, Site Reliability Engineer and Principal Product Innovation Engineer.

Create, implement and maintain a continuous improvement plan for the software within your team.

Assist with the development and recruitment of the required skills to achieve Redstors vision.

Mentoring and coaching of team to be world class.

Translate communications between executives and engineers.

Aligning your team’s work to business objectives.

Be curious, research and try new working practices that can enhance the teams performance.

Drive consistent standards and approaches throughout the development teams.

Be accountable for the quality and safety of software that is developed within your team.

Define and report on appropriate KPIs for both the team and executive stakeholders.

Skills and Qualifications

5+ Years working experience with .NET, C#.

Experience of people management and ability to lead, drive and influence others (technical and soft skills).

Experience working in an Agile/SCRUM environment

Solid experience in the full SDLC.

Good working knowledge of Microsoft Azure / Azure Batch / Azure functions / Application insights / Microsoft Graph API / Azure DevOps (ADO) / Git

Knowledge on Google API

Some experience in JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3 and Angular (building SPA applications)

Knowledge on building complex web applications (RESTful APIs, Security best practices, Scalability)

Excellent written and spoken English and communication skills.

Personal Attributes and skills

Evangelize and embrace design thinking

Hungry for market knowledge

Be passionate, curious and self-driven.

Exhibit strong attention to detail and analytical skills.

Collaborative and transparent.

Set and expect high standards

Encourage and expect high levels of self-improvement from squad members.

Ability to be upfront, honest and accountable.

General:

Full remote work is allowed

