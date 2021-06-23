UI/UX Designer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles has a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a UI/UX Designer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum years of experience:

5 years overall UI / UX design experience of which 4+ must be on custom web or app solutions

3-5 years in software development

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Tasks and Responsibilities:

Take complex tasks and make them intuitive and easy to use for billions of people around the globe.

Throughout the design process – from creating user flows and wireframes to building user interface mock-ups and prototypes.

Gather data from our analytics and UX research to inform and drive the decisions.

Collaborate closely with business analysts, developers / designers and stake holders to create industry-leading products that delivery value for the customer.

Create conceptual and creative solutions for web and mobile projects utilizing the branding and the design standards that meet business and user requirements.

Plan, design and execute user testing.

Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation

Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications

Generic Technical/Functional skills:

Content / Strategy: Customer Analysis, Competitor Analysis, Product strategy

Prototyping and wire framing, testing and iteration. Design, analytics and Execution: Coordination with developers, Coordination with designers, analysis and iteration, tracking goals. Simplifying requirements win functional designs

Assisting with the business requirements

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical/Functional skills:

UI Design

Wire framing / user flow creation

Prototyping

Design System creation / updates

UX research / data analysis

UX testing

Experience in Figma an advantage

Experience in JIRA and Confluence an advantage

Desired Skills:

UX Design

UI Design

UX Testing

Design

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

