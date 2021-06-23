An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles has a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a UI/UX Designer to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum years of experience:
- 5 years overall UI / UX design experience of which 4+ must be on custom web or app solutions
- 3-5 years in software development
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Tasks and Responsibilities:
- Take complex tasks and make them intuitive and easy to use for billions of people around the globe.
- Throughout the design process – from creating user flows and wireframes to building user interface mock-ups and prototypes.
- Gather data from our analytics and UX research to inform and drive the decisions.
- Collaborate closely with business analysts, developers / designers and stake holders to create industry-leading products that delivery value for the customer.
- Create conceptual and creative solutions for web and mobile projects utilizing the branding and the design standards that meet business and user requirements.
- Plan, design and execute user testing.
- Strong ability to understand and interpret Business needs.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation
- Business process analysis & translation into functional and technical specifications
Generic Technical/Functional skills:
- Content / Strategy: Customer Analysis, Competitor Analysis, Product strategy
- Prototyping and wire framing, testing and iteration. Design, analytics and Execution: Coordination with developers, Coordination with designers, analysis and iteration, tracking goals. Simplifying requirements win functional designs
- Assisting with the business requirements
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Specific Technical/Functional skills:
- UI Design
- Wire framing / user flow creation
- Prototyping
- Design System creation / updates
- UX research / data analysis
- UX testing
- Experience in Figma an advantage
Experience in JIRA and Confluence an advantage
Desired Skills:
- UX Design
- UI Design
- UX Testing
- Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma