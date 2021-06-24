Business Analyst: BSC Operations Systems at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Analyse, specify and propose possible solutions for business problems in an information-centric organization for BSC.
- To work with a team of business analysts, product analyst and technical resources to ensure quality and on-time delivery of software as per business requirements for the Helpdesk, Client Care and Workforce management functions within the Business Support Centre (BSC).
Experience
Minimum:
5years’+ relevant software development experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Diploma in Business Analysis
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Detailed knowledge and understanding of:
- Banking industry
- Contact centre processes and BSC environment
- Business analysis and design
- Project Management principles and methodologies
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
- Agile development principles and methodologies
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Learning and Researching
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Working with People
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals