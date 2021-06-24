De Jong Duke connects smart coffee machines

De Jong Duke has chosen Orange Business Services to provide global IoT connectivity to link its ConnectMe platform for connected coffee machines.

The family-owned company, headquartered in the Netherlands, has a global presence. Its coffee machines are known for their reliability, ease of use, and low cost of ownership. De Jong

ConnectMe provides detailed real-time information on coffee machines, including coffee consumption, cleaning cycles, and proactive maintenance requirements. It also enables full two-way communication with the coffee machine, essentially using the coffee machine as an interactive communication platform. This makes it possible to remotely push software updates and/or change recipes on the machine, as well as leverage it as a communications tool to announce an upcoming event, feature a weekly lunch promotion, or even run an advertisement via the video screen on the machine.

Easy to set up remotely from your desktop or tablet, it can even enable a user to use the touchless application to order drinks from their mobile phone.

De Jong Duke was looking for a single provider in Europe and North America to provide robust and reliable IoT cellular connectivity for its ConnectMe machines and simplify overall management through one single platform to manage their IoT SIM cards centrally.

The Orange IoT Managed Global Connectivity solution, powered by Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator, provides de Jong Duke with secure and reliable IoT cellular connectivity, allowing efficient data collection to monitor its connected coffee machines.

End-to-end connectivity is provided between the company’s connected coffee machines, fitted with Orange IoT SIM cards. This enables de Jong Duke to manage its IoT connected devices on a regional and global basis through a single, easy-to-use connectivity management platform based on Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator service and supported by the Orange network and associated roaming agreements.

Ericsson and Orange work closely together to optimize IoT experiences for customers around the world, offering a truly global platform to provide a seamless customer experience. In this case, it supports de Jong DUKE’s client base in Europe and the US, delivering the services they have come to expect.

“We are very pleased with our partnership with Orange Business Services. They have provided a tailor-made solution perfectly matching our specific needs. This partnership will bring us the benefits of simplified management and logistics, as well as improved coverage at our customers sites for a smart and connected coffee experience,” says Monique Klein, product manager: connectivity at de Jong Duke.