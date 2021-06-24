FM:Systems acquires WizzPass

FM:Systems, a provider of digital workplace solutions globally, has acquired WizzPass, a rapidly growing player in the visitor management system and workplace management market.

“We are excited to build on our strategy of providing comprehensive digital workplace solutions with the addition of WizzPass’ leading visitor management technologies,” says Kurt von Koch, CEO of FM:Systems. “This acquisition deepens our offerings in visitor management, which is an important aspect of delivering productive, safe, and enriched workplace experiences. With customers that include many marquee companies, WizzPass is recognized as a leader across the industry. We look forward to welcoming and continuing to support existing WizzPass customers as part of the FM:Systems family.”

Founded in 2015 and based in Johannesburg, WizzPass focuses on improving the often manual and insecure processes and systems involved with traditional facility visitor management.

The WizzPass Visitor Management System revolutionizes the experience, security, convenience and safety of visitors to offices and other buildings, creating improved communications and interactions between businesses and their visitors, be they contractors, suppliers, employees or others.

WizzPass is deployed at over 300 locations, across four continents, and has processed over 10-million secure events.

FM:Systems provides a strategic, end-to-end solution suite that transforms the digital workplace into a self-sustaining ecosystem and establishes a rich foundation of workplace data that informs decisions as the organization grows and times change. Intuitive, user-friendly interfaces create a fluid workplace experience in the office, at home or anywhere else in the world an employee might choose to work. The WizzPass acquisition increases the already commanding breadth of the FM:Systems portfolio of products, ensuring that clients can continue to tackle the most daunting real estate and facilities challenges with a single, trusted vendor.

“It is with great enthusiasm that we join forces with an outstanding company like FM:Systems,” says Ulrich Stark, co-founder of WizzPass. “This will facilitate exactly the kind of valuable workplace solution combination our customers have been asking for.”

“We see great potential to jointly drive innovation and market expansion with FM:Systems, continuing to bring an incomparable full realm of unique digital workplace solutions to market together,” says Bradley Hornby, co-founder of WizzPass.