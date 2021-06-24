Full Stack Java AWS DevOps Developer – Semi Rotation – R920 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is an incredible opportunity to gain experience to international projects driving the fourth industrial revolution equipped with technology 2 years ahead of the SA market.

There is a high degree of remote work and the projects extend to the building of technology for the businesses futuristic driving machines.

Requirements:

8+ years commercial Java experience

Java EE

Restful Services

Jenkins

JavaScript

GlassFish

ExtJS

Git

SQL

Oracle

Flyway

IntelliJ

WebStorm

Sencha

Devops

Kubernetes

Docker

AWS

S3

Lambda

Bitbucket

Nexus

Reference Number for this position is GZ52249 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home offering a rate of between R800 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

AWS

Git

Javascript

JavaEE

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position