Full Stack Java AWS DevOps Developer – Semi Rotation – R920 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Jun 24, 2021

This is an incredible opportunity to gain experience to international projects driving the fourth industrial revolution equipped with technology 2 years ahead of the SA market.

There is a high degree of remote work and the projects extend to the building of technology for the businesses futuristic driving machines.

Requirements:

  • 8+ years commercial Java experience
  • Java EE
  • Restful Services
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript
  • GlassFish
  • ExtJS
  • Git
  • SQL
  • Oracle
  • Flyway
  • IntelliJ
  • WebStorm
  • Sencha
  • Devops
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker
  • AWS
  • S3
  • Lambda
  • Bitbucket
  • Nexus

Reference Number for this position is GZ52249 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home offering a rate of between R800 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • Git
  • Javascript
  • JavaEE

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position