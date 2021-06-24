Full Stack Java AWS DevOps Developer – Semi Rotation – R920 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This is an incredible opportunity to gain experience to international projects driving the fourth industrial revolution equipped with technology 2 years ahead of the SA market.
There is a high degree of remote work and the projects extend to the building of technology for the businesses futuristic driving machines.
Requirements:
- 8+ years commercial Java experience
- Java EE
- Restful Services
- Jenkins
- JavaScript
- GlassFish
- ExtJS
- Git
- SQL
- Oracle
- Flyway
- IntelliJ
- WebStorm
- Sencha
- Devops
- Kubernetes
- Docker
- AWS
- S3
- Lambda
- Bitbucket
- Nexus
Reference Number for this position is GZ52249 which is a long term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home offering a rate of between R800 and R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
