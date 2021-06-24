Growth resilient for backup appliances

The EMEA purpose-built backup appliance (PBBA) market has been resilient to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, with spending on traditional backup appliances reaching $366,9-million in 1Q21, up 10.3% from 1Q20, according to International Data Corporation’s (IDC) latest PBBA tracker.

“Despite many workloads being located or produced in the cloud, spending on traditional backup appliances for data protection remains essential for many EMEA enterprises,” says Jimena Sisa, senior research analyst: EMEA Storage Systems at IDC. “Compliance with the GDPR remains a big factor in investments in PBBA market appliances.

“On one hand, enterprises in some European economies need to demonstrate by law that their data, regardless of its location and type, is protected, but at the same time, enterprises are also seeking to modernize their datacenter, though they like the stability too. So, they would favor suppliers that do not change their systems frequently, but whose solutions provide a single pane of glass and offer consumption models like in the cloud.”

Demand in the Central Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMA) region came from government and education, and from the enterprise sector.