Desired Skills:
- Experience in Objective-C is beneficial
-
Must have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store
-
Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
- SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
- XCode
- Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)Technologies
- iOS
- UML
- XML, JSON
- Software architecture
- JAD sessions
- Data modelling techniques
Qualifications:
- Matric
- Relevant IT DEGREE
Experience:
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience as an IOS developer
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Highly reputable company in Sandton seeks to employ an experienced IOS Developer to join their rapidly expanding team.