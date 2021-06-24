IOS Developer

Jun 24, 2021

Desired Skills:

  • Experience in Objective-C is beneficial

  • Must have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

  • Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

  • Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
  • SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)
  • XCode
  • Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)Technologies
  • iOS
  • UML
  • XML, JSON
  • Software architecture
  • JAD sessions
  • Data modelling techniques

Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Relevant IT DEGREE

Experience:

  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience as an IOS developer
  • Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
  • Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Desired Skills:

  • IOS
  • soap
  • rest
  • json
  • xcode
  • UML
  • JAD
  • Jira
  • Mobile Development
  • Objective-C
  • Development iOS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Highly reputable company in Sandton seeks to employ an experienced IOS Developer to join their rapidly expanding team.

Learn more/Apply for this position