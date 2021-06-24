John McAfee found dead

John McAfee was found dead yesterday in a prison cell in Spain.

According to reports, is appears that the software developer committed suicide by hanging just hours after hi extradition to the US was authorised.

McAfee was arrested in Spain over civil and criminal US tax evasion charges, after allegedly failing to pay income taxes over a four-year period.

McAfee is best known for founding the eponymous security software company, which created one of the first anti-virus products.

He later founded a number of other companies, including Triabl Voice, QuorumEx and Future Tense Central.

The UK-born McAfee lived in Belize for some time, but left there in 2013 when he was under suspicion of murder.

In October 2020, he was arrested in Spain, accused of failing to file tax returns for four years, despite earning millions. US authorities allege that he evaded his liability by having his income paid into bank accounts and cryptocurrency exchange accounts in the names of nominees.

He was also accused of concealing assets, including a yacht and property.

Spain’s National Court authorised his extradition to the US to face the charges on Wednesday morning.