Junior Java Developer

A well-known blue-chip company is looking for Junior Java Developers to join their dynamic team. Multiple roles Available!!

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Design

Development

Testing

Support / Troubleshooting

Mentoring / Team development

Personal development

Qualification Requirement

Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications

BSc Computer Science/Information system qualification – Advantageous

Experience

At least 1-2 years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed

Personal Attributes and Skills

Action orientated go-getter, hungry to learn and add real value

Structured and analytical problem solver: Obsessive about finding solutions to problems: action oriented problem solver.

Able to plan, organise and prioritize own work

Able to multitask

Able to work independently

Team player: reliable, works actively with others towards common goal, communicates constructively, shares information, knowledge and experience, treats others in a respectful and supportive manner

Required Core Competencies

* Using a rating scale of 1 to 5 (where 1 = beginner and 5 = expert)

– Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals [4]

– Knowledge of commonly used design patterns [3]

– Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch [2-3]

– EJB [3]

– HTML [3]

– JSF [3]

– JQuery [3]

– JAXB [3]

– SOAP Web services [3]

– Message Driven Beans [3]

– UML [3]

– XML/XSD [3]

– SQL [4]

Working knowledge of:

– Software development within SDLC

– Unit Testing

– Data modelling and design of database structures

Advantageous Experience

– REST Web services

– JSON

– Business Process Management Tools

– Apache Camel

– Apache Webserver Configuration

– JBOSS Configuration

– CSS

– GIT

– Integrated Build Tools

– HTML 5

– Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

