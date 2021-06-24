Junior Java Developer

A well-known blue-chip company is looking for Junior Java Developers to join their dynamic team. Multiple roles Available!!
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
- Design
- Development
- Testing
- Support / Troubleshooting
- Mentoring / Team development
- Personal development
Qualification Requirement
- Grade 12 and formal Java qualifications
- BSc Computer Science/Information system qualification – Advantageous
Experience
- At least 1-2 years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
Personal Attributes and Skills
- Action orientated go-getter, hungry to learn and add real value
- Structured and analytical problem solver: Obsessive about finding solutions to problems: action oriented problem solver.
- Able to plan, organise and prioritize own work
- Able to multitask
- Able to work independently
- Team player: reliable, works actively with others towards common goal, communicates constructively, shares information, knowledge and experience, treats others in a respectful and supportive manner
Required Core Competencies
* Using a rating scale of 1 to 5 (where 1 = beginner and 5 = expert)
– Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals [4]
– Knowledge of commonly used design patterns [3]
– Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch [2-3]
– EJB [3]
– HTML [3]
– JSF [3]
– JQuery [3]
– JAXB [3]
– SOAP Web services [3]
– Message Driven Beans [3]
– UML [3]
– XML/XSD [3]
– SQL [4]
Working knowledge of:
– Software development within SDLC
– Unit Testing
– Data modelling and design of database structures
Advantageous Experience
– REST Web services
– JSON
– Business Process Management Tools
– Apache Camel
– Apache Webserver Configuration
– JBOSS Configuration
– CSS
– GIT
– Integrated Build Tools
– HTML 5
– Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years