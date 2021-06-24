Mid-Level Android Developer

Permanent

Mostly remote, occasional visits to the office in Century City

The company is a team of multidisciplinary people who build great software products.

We are serious about delivering products that unlock value for our clients. We value great user experiences and work to build internal value through IoT and our own research and development. This role will form part of our banking team and will support a well known bank in building an exceptional mobile product.

We’re looking for an Intermediate Android Developer. You will need to develop Android based software as part of a team for customers as required by the project.

The position requires knowledge of and experience in Android, Java and Kotlin app development.

Requirements:

Minimum 4 years of experience

Minimum of 2 years of Android, Java or Kotlin development experience

Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development/ programming courses

Dependable, responsible and collaborative

Supportive Team Player

Fast learner

Self driven

Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

Excellent communication skills

The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow

Excitement about technology

Non-Technical Skills:

Able to work well in a team as well as individually

Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box

Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Nice-to-haves:

iOS development experience

Flutter experience, or interest in Flutter

Desired Skills:

Android

Java

Kotlin

iOS

Flutter

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

