Mid-Level Android Developer

Permanent
Mostly remote, occasional visits to the office in Century City
The company is a team of multidisciplinary people who build great software products.
We are serious about delivering products that unlock value for our clients. We value great user experiences and work to build internal value through IoT and our own research and development. This role will form part of our banking team and will support a well known bank in building an exceptional mobile product.
We’re looking for an Intermediate Android Developer. You will need to develop Android based software as part of a team for customers as required by the project.
The position requires knowledge of and experience in Android, Java and Kotlin app development.
Requirements:
- Minimum 4 years of experience
- Minimum of 2 years of Android, Java or Kotlin development experience
- Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development/ programming courses
- Dependable, responsible and collaborative
- Supportive Team Player
- Fast learner
- Self driven
- Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative
- Excellent communication skills
- The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow
- Excitement about technology
Non-Technical Skills:
- Able to work well in a team as well as individually
- Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box
- Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines
- Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
Nice-to-haves:
- iOS development experience
- Flutter experience, or interest in Flutter
Desired Skills:
- Android
- Java
- Kotlin
- iOS
- Flutter
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
This role will form part of our client’s banking team and will support a well known bank in building an exceptional mobile product.