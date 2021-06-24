New chief commercial officer for iOCO

EOH has announced that Ziaad Suleman will join the EOH Executive Committee on 1 July 2021 as the chief commercial officer for iOCO, EOH’s systems integrator and largest business.

Suleman will spearhead iOCO’s sales strategy in both the private and public sectors and will report into EOH’s Group CEO, Stephen van Coller.

Van Coller comments: “I am extremely excited to have someone of Ziaad’s calibre with his extensive experience in the ICT industry across sub-Saharan Africa, joining our business. His appointment complements our already strong executive team. The fact that we can attract such senior talent to EOH is testament to our distinctive value proposition as well as the digital transformation opportunities that we are pursuing as the world emerges from Covid-19. Ziaad’s background is a perfect fit for EOH as the Group drives towards a profitable and ethical business.”

Suleman has a postgraduate honours degree in Law with distinction from the University of Natal. He also obtained a Business Management (MDP) with distinction from the GIBS Business School. Ziaad spent 13 years at IBM, with the initial seven years as the Head of Legal and the last six years as the chief operations officer across Southern Africa, being on both IBM South Africa’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee. In addition, Ziaad chaired the company’s Social and Ethics committee as well as the Disciplinary board. In his role he was integral to the successful growth and development of IBM’s business in the region.