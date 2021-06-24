+OneX acquires Triple H Cloud Services

+OneX, a solutions and systems integrator that forms part of the Reunert Group, has acquired Triple H Cloud Services to add a managed private cloud capability to its suite of business transformation solutions and services.

Triple H Cloud Services offers a wide portfolio of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) offerings including hosting, backup-as-a-service and disaster recovery-as-a-service.

The acquisition complements +OneX’s existing cloud capabilities and services, which include consulting and professional services for the major hyperscale providers such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure. Through the acquisition of Triple H Cloud Services, +OneX can now also offer its clients an affordable managed private cloud that encompasses platform-as-a-service (PaaS), software-as-a-service (SaaS) and IaaS.

Karind Ori, cloud and digital executive at +OneX, says: “Covid-19 has accelerated cloud adoption across the world and opened the eyes of organisations to the power, agility, resilience and cost-efficiency of the ‘as-a-service’ IT consumption models. The acquisition of Triple H Cloud Services will enable us to offer our clients a more comprehensive suite of technology-agnostic cloud services as they navigate their journey towards the cloud, or, for those at higher levels of maturity, deeper into the cloud.”

According to Gartner, 85% of infrastructure strategies will integrate on-premises, co-location, cloud and edge delivery options by 2025.

“We have seen this trend in our client base, with more and more of our clients adopting a hybrid and multi-cloud strategy. The acquisition is a natural progression for +OneX, bolstering our ability to offer value-added solutions that enable our clients to leverage the right mix of public or private cloud solutions for their business needs and maximise the performance of their cloud environment,” says Ori.

Martin Heydenrych, chief operating officer at Triple H Group, adds: “Not all businesses and workloads will reside in the cloud platforms of the hyperscale providers – instead, most enterprises will embrace multi-cloud and hybrid strategies. By joining +OneX, Triple H Cloud Services becomes part of a group that can offer clients a full set of managed multi-cloud services that answer the needs of diverse workloads and business environments.”

Rob Godlonton, CEO of +OneX, comments: “We are delighted to bring Triple H Cloud Services into the +OneX fold because it mirrors our culture of client obsession and agility, and has strong synergies with our existing cloud business. Over the next few months, we will further strengthen our capabilities as a new-age solutions integrator and managed services provider through organic and acquisitive growth.”