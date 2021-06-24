React Developer (Senior) at Parvana

React Developer (Senior) (Parvana)
About the Client:
- In a world, where the internet and technology has altered the way we conduct business, our client helps their customers adapt, compete and grow their businesses.
Our client continuously improves their knowledge, skills, practices and tools that they use in order to deliver the latest technology solutions to their customers.
Responsibilities:
- Developing new user-facing features.
- Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.
- Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.
Skills / Experience:
- 6+ years experience.
- Experience working with JavaScript frameworks like VUE (essential), Angular and React (preferred).
- Experience working with Front-end technologies, including: CSS, HTML5, etc.
- Good experience integrating with secure restful APIs.
- Experience integrating with O365 Graph API (essential).
- Leading a small team managed by us in developing GUI widgets to replicate Office 365 functionality.
- CI/CD and Cloud computing experience.
- Experience in handling architecture, development processes and development.
- Experience in building next generation web applications.
- Experience in utilizing client-side technologies to develop responsive user experience.
- Experience in setting up frameworks from scratch.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to [Email Address Removed]