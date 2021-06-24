Robotic Telescope Software Developer at South African Astronomical Observatory

As part of a new international flagship astronomy programme within the BRICS countries – the BRICS Intelligent Telescope and Data Network (BITDN) – we seek an experienced software developer to assist in the computerized networking of telescopes to enable automated global observations, particularly of time-critical transient events. This will involve utilizing existing software tools including the Telescope and Observation Management (TOM) toolkit (https://lco.global/tomtoolkit/) and the Astronomical Event Observatory Network (AEON; [URL Removed] a facility ecosystem for accessible and efficient follow up of astronomical transients and time domain science.

The ideal candidate for this position should hold at least a Bachelors degree in computer science, natural science or engineering and should ideally have at least 2 years work experience involving programming and web application development, ideally using Python and Django, and experience with the Linux operating system. It is crucial that the candidate works well in a small team environment while also being able to work effectively on their own. An ability to write clear technical documentation and communicate effectively with a diverse community of scientific software users and developers is essential. Familiarity with the processes involving the Software Development Life Cycle is highly desirable.

This position will initially be for a contract period of up to three years and may be either full or part time time, which is negotiable and dependent upon experience and background.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with others with other SAAO software engineers in developing an automated telescope observation network

Interact with software developers at other international observatories, including within BRICS

Develop new software per specifications and compliant with standards and procedures

Unit, integration and end-to-end testing of software

Fault finding and bug fixes

Interact with stakeholders within the BITDN programme and the wider BRICS community

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

National Diploma, B.Eng. or BSc Degree in Computer Science, Natural Sciences or a related field

2 years experience in developing software

Proficiency in the Python or other relevant programming languages

Experience with web development

Must be able to work effectively within a team and on their own, with minimal supervision

Good communication skills in both written and spoken English

Ability to write specifications and design documents

Must have good problem-solving skills

DESIRABLE REQUIREMENTS:

Experience with web application development using frameworks such as Django, FastAPI, React or Flask

Use of Python libraries such as Numpy and pandas

Experience with MySQL, PostgreSQL or other relational database management system

Experience with Java or related languages

Knowledge of processes like continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery workflows and agile software development

Involvement in remote or automated control of instrumentation

Courses completed in astronomy at a tertiary level

Any proficiency in the following languages: Portuguese, Russian, Chinese

The filling of this position will be in line with the NRF’s Employment Equity Policy and Plan.

The competitive salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience.



The South African Astronomical Observatory (SAAO), the National Facility for Optical and Infrared Astronomy of the National Research Foundation (NRF), has an immediate opening for a software developer at its Cape Town headquarters. SAAO operates an observatory at Sutherland in the Northern Cape and employs about 130 people, many of them scientists and engineers. SAAO is also contracted to operate the Southern African Large Telescope (SALT) on behalf of an international consortium. SAAO is the premier optical/infrared research facility on the African continent, with global research and outreach collaborations, contributing to SET human capital development for South Africa.

