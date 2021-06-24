Scrum Master (Card / Banking) at Fourier Recruitment

Experience within a Card Division within a Banking [URL Removed] manage projects to ensure that it meet its objectives and delivers benefits on schedule.
- Maintain high-quality standards in IT delivery
- Sustain and Improve operational effectiveness
- Relationship Management
- Facilitate his/her team for better creativity and tries to improve the efficiency of the development team.
- Responsible for managing the scrum process with the coordination of scrum team in Agile methodology (specifically SAFE).
- Responsible to remove the impediments for the scrum team.
- Arranged daily stand-up meetings, facilitate meetings, schedule meetings, demo and decision-making processes in order to ensure quick inspection and proper use of adaptation process.
- Helps product owner to make the product backlogs in good shape and make them ready for the next sprint.
- Responsible to Conduct retrospective meetings.
- Organizes and facilitates the sprint planning meeting.
- Acts as safeguard for his team.
- Adhere to the relevant Governance processes.
- Ability to take and understand his commitment to deliver the product on time.
- Experience in playing the Scrum Master role while diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.
- Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.
- Good skills to coach team how to follow agile scrum, which really works.
- Strong knowledge of Scrum theory, rules and practices.
- Basic knowledge of system integration, software development processes and procedures to understand his team needs.
- Know about the value of metrics and incremental delivery.
- Knowledge about tasks, backlog tracking, burndown metrics, velocity, user stories etc.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric and IT/Business Degree
- Minimum of 5 years IT SM work experience
- Experience in the card division of a bank is required
- Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT.
- Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.
- Knowledge of card integration projects, project management and the Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, SAFE). Client has implemented SAFE.
- Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing
- Essential that applicants are comfortable engaging with senior and executive stakeholders
- The place of work will be mainly based in Sandton, but travelling to Centurion and Johannesburg from time to time might be required