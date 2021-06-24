Scrum Master (Card / Banking) at Fourier Recruitment

Experience within a Card Division within a Banking [URL Removed] manage projects to ensure that it meet its objectives and delivers benefits on schedule.

Maintain high-quality standards in IT delivery

Sustain and Improve operational effectiveness

Relationship Management

Facilitate his/her team for better creativity and tries to improve the efficiency of the development team.

Responsible for managing the scrum process with the coordination of scrum team in Agile methodology (specifically SAFE).

Responsible to remove the impediments for the scrum team.

Arranged daily stand-up meetings, facilitate meetings, schedule meetings, demo and decision-making processes in order to ensure quick inspection and proper use of adaptation process.

Helps product owner to make the product backlogs in good shape and make them ready for the next sprint.

Responsible to Conduct retrospective meetings.

Organizes and facilitates the sprint planning meeting.

Acts as safeguard for his team.

Adhere to the relevant Governance processes.

Ability to take and understand his commitment to deliver the product on time.

Experience in playing the Scrum Master role while diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.

Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.

Good skills to coach team how to follow agile scrum, which really works.

Strong knowledge of Scrum theory, rules and practices.

Basic knowledge of system integration, software development processes and procedures to understand his team needs.

Know about the value of metrics and incremental delivery.

Knowledge about tasks, backlog tracking, burndown metrics, velocity, user stories etc.

Minimum Requirements

Matric and IT/Business Degree

Minimum of 5 years IT SM work experience

Experience in the card division of a bank is required

Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT.

Knowledge of card integration projects, project management and the Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, SAFE). Client has implemented SAFE.

Knowledge of card integration projects, project management and the Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, SAFE). Client has implemented SAFE.

Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing

Essential that applicants are comfortable engaging with senior and executive stakeholders

The place of work will be mainly based in Sandton, but travelling to Centurion and Johannesburg from time to time might be required

