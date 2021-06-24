Scrum Master (Card / Banking) at Fourier Recruitment

Jun 24, 2021

Experience within a Card Division within a Banking [URL Removed] manage projects to ensure that it meet its objectives and delivers benefits on schedule.

  • Maintain high-quality standards in IT delivery
  • Sustain and Improve operational effectiveness
  • Relationship Management
  • Facilitate his/her team for better creativity and tries to improve the efficiency of the development team.
  • Responsible for managing the scrum process with the coordination of scrum team in Agile methodology (specifically SAFE).
  • Responsible to remove the impediments for the scrum team.
  • Arranged daily stand-up meetings, facilitate meetings, schedule meetings, demo and decision-making processes in order to ensure quick inspection and proper use of adaptation process.
  • Helps product owner to make the product backlogs in good shape and make them ready for the next sprint.
  • Responsible to Conduct retrospective meetings.
  • Organizes and facilitates the sprint planning meeting.
  • Acts as safeguard for his team.
  • Adhere to the relevant Governance processes.
  • Ability to take and understand his commitment to deliver the product on time.
  • Experience in playing the Scrum Master role while diligently applying Scrum principles, practices, and theory.
  • Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement, empowerment, and increasing transparency.
  • Good skills to coach team how to follow agile scrum, which really works.
  • Strong knowledge of Scrum theory, rules and practices.
  • Basic knowledge of system integration, software development processes and procedures to understand his team needs.
  • Know about the value of metrics and incremental delivery.
  • Knowledge about tasks, backlog tracking, burndown metrics, velocity, user stories etc.

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric and IT/Business Degree
  • Minimum of 5 years IT SM work experience
  • Experience in the card division of a bank is required
  • Practical experience in working in a variety of business areas within IT.
  • Good skills and knowledge of servant leadership, facilitation, situational awareness, conflict resolution, continual improvement and empowerment.
  • Knowledge of card integration projects, project management and the Agile software development process (e.g. XP, Kanban, Scrum, SAFE). Client has implemented SAFE.
  • Knowledge and/or experience with Agile techniques: User Stories, Test Driven Development, Continuous Integration, Continuous Testing, Paired Programming, Automated Testing
  • Essential that applicants are comfortable engaging with senior and executive stakeholders
  • The place of work will be mainly based in Sandton, but travelling to Centurion and Johannesburg from time to time might be required

