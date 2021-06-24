Senior Full Stack C# Developer – REMOTE – R950K per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking to join a next generation Fintech specializing in Data Solutions and Software Development for financial hubs in SA, UK, Mauritius and New Zealand?

This is a highly collaborative environment; They prioritize employee wellbeing and are constantly finding innovative methods to maintain best Developers in SA.

Get entrenched in Big Data Analytics and complex software Development.

Requirements:

7+ Years’ Experience in C# Development

Expertise in .Net Core, Angular 8+, JavaScript, PostgreSQL

AWS/ Azure experience (advantageous)

Qualifications:

IT related Qualification

Desired Skills:

C#

.Net Core

ngular 8+

JavaScript

PostgreSQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

