Senior Full Stack C# Developer – REMOTE – R950K per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking to join a next generation Fintech specializing in Data Solutions and Software Development for financial hubs in SA, UK, Mauritius and New Zealand?
This is a highly collaborative environment; They prioritize employee wellbeing and are constantly finding innovative methods to maintain best Developers in SA.
Get entrenched in Big Data Analytics and complex software Development.
Requirements:
- 7+ Years’ Experience in C# Development
- Expertise in .Net Core, Angular 8+, JavaScript, PostgreSQL
- AWS/ Azure experience (advantageous)
Qualifications:
- IT related Qualification
Reference Number for this position is RS52627 which is a permanent role based Remotely offering a salary of up to R950k CTC pa salary negotiable on experience. E-mail me on [Email Address Removed], at www . e-merge . co . za or call her for a chat on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right people with the right companies, in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge IT website for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- .Net Core
- ngular 8+
- JavaScript
- PostgreSQL
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree