Senior Java Developer

A well-known blue-chip company is seeking Senior Java Developers to join their dynamic team. Multiple roles available!!
Education and Experience
Essential:
- 6+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
- BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
- Formal Java qualification
Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to
- Design
- Development
- Testing
- Support / Troubleshooting
- Mentoring / Team development
- Personal development
Personal Attributes and Skills
Technical Competencies
- Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
- Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
- Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
- EJB
- HTML
- JSF
- JQuery
- JAXB
- SOAP Web services
- Message Driven Beans
- UML
- XML/XSD
- SQL
Behavioural Skills:
– Action orientated go-getter, hungry to learn and add real value
– Structured and analytical problem solver: Obsessive about finding solutions to problems: action oriented problem solver.
– Able to plan, organise and prioritize own work
– Able to multitask
– Able to work independently
– Team player: reliable, works actively with others towards common goal, communicates constructively, shares information, knowledge and experience, treats others in a respectful and supportive manner
Advantageous Experience
– REST Web services
– JSON
– Business Process Management Tools
– Apache Camel
– Apache Webserver Configuration
– JBOSS Configuration
– CSS
– GIT
– Integrated Build Tools
– HTML 5
– Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry
Working knowledge of:
- Software development within SDLC
- Unit Testing
- Data modelling and design of database structures
Desired Skills:
- Java
- HTML
- EJB
- JSF
- JQuery
- UML
- XML
- Design
- Development
- Support
- Testing
- Team development
- Personal Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years