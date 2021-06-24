Senior Java Developer

A well-known blue-chip company is seeking Senior Java Developers to join their dynamic team. Multiple roles available!!

Education and Experience

Essential:

6+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed

BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree

Formal Java qualification

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Design

Development

Testing

Support / Troubleshooting

Mentoring / Team development

Personal development

Personal Attributes and Skills

Technical Competencies

Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals

Knowledge of commonly used design patterns

Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch

EJB

HTML

JSF

JQuery

JAXB

SOAP Web services

Message Driven Beans

UML

XML/XSD

SQL

Behavioural Skills:

– Action orientated go-getter, hungry to learn and add real value

– Structured and analytical problem solver: Obsessive about finding solutions to problems: action oriented problem solver.

– Able to plan, organise and prioritize own work

– Able to multitask

– Able to work independently

– Team player: reliable, works actively with others towards common goal, communicates constructively, shares information, knowledge and experience, treats others in a respectful and supportive manner

Advantageous Experience

– REST Web services

– JSON

– Business Process Management Tools

– Apache Camel

– Apache Webserver Configuration

– JBOSS Configuration

– CSS

– GIT

– Integrated Build Tools

– HTML 5

– Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry

Working knowledge of:

Software development within SDLC

Unit Testing

Data modelling and design of database structures

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

