Senior Java Developer

Jun 24, 2021

A well-known blue-chip company is seeking Senior Java Developers to join their dynamic team. Multiple roles available!!

Education and Experience
Essential:

  • 6+ years’ experience in Java development with exposure to core competencies listed
  • BSc Computer Science /Information Systems degree
  • Formal Java qualification

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

  • Design
  • Development
  • Testing
  • Support / Troubleshooting
  • Mentoring / Team development
  • Personal development

Personal Attributes and Skills
Technical Competencies

  • Excellent understanding of Object Orientated principals and Java language fundamentals
  • Knowledge of commonly used design patterns
  • Broad understanding of how to put together an EE-based business solution from scratch
  • EJB
  • HTML
  • JSF
  • JQuery
  • JAXB
  • SOAP Web services
  • Message Driven Beans
  • UML
  • XML/XSD
  • SQL

Behavioural Skills:
– Action orientated go-getter, hungry to learn and add real value
– Structured and analytical problem solver: Obsessive about finding solutions to problems: action oriented problem solver.
– Able to plan, organise and prioritize own work
– Able to multitask
– Able to work independently
– Team player: reliable, works actively with others towards common goal, communicates constructively, shares information, knowledge and experience, treats others in a respectful and supportive manner

Advantageous Experience
– REST Web services
– JSON
– Business Process Management Tools
– Apache Camel
– Apache Webserver Configuration
– JBOSS Configuration
– CSS
– GIT
– Integrated Build Tools
– HTML 5
– Knowledge of Short Term Insurance industry

Working knowledge of:

  • Software development within SDLC
  • Unit Testing
  • Data modelling and design of database structures

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

