Senior Java Developer at Reverside

.Net Developer Role in Johannesburg
We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Technical Skills:
Programming Languages
- C#
Desktop Apps
- Windows Presentation Foundation, Windows Forms
Services
- REST services, SOUPUI
OOPS
- Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism
Web Apps
- ASP.Net MVC, ASP.Net Web Forms, ASP.Net Core
Agile
- SCRUM, DevOPS
Responsive Web Design
- CSS3, JavaScript, Bootstrap
Single Page Apps
- HTML5, AngularJS/2/4/6
IDEs
- SQL Server 2014, Visual Studio 2013, NetBeans
SCM
- GIT, Github
Framework
- .Net Web API
Data
- SQL, NoSQL
TDD
- Microsoft Unit Test Framework, Unit Testing
Mobile
- Android, Xamarin
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices