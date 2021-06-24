Senior Java Developer at Reverside

.Net Developer Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Technical Skills:

Programming Languages

C#

Desktop Apps

Windows Presentation Foundation, Windows Forms

Services

REST services, SOUPUI

OOPS

Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism

Web Apps

ASP.Net MVC, ASP.Net Web Forms, ASP.Net Core

Agile

SCRUM, DevOPS

Responsive Web Design

CSS3, JavaScript, Bootstrap

Single Page Apps

HTML5, AngularJS/2/4/6

IDEs

SQL Server 2014, Visual Studio 2013, NetBeans

SCM

GIT, Github

Framework

.Net Web API

Data

SQL, NoSQL

TDD

Microsoft Unit Test Framework, Unit Testing

Mobile

Android, Xamarin

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

