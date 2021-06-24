Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Jun 24, 2021

.Net Developer Role in Johannesburg

We are looking for Software Development Professionals with 3 – 5+ years solid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Technical Skills:
Programming Languages

  • C#

Desktop Apps

  • Windows Presentation Foundation, Windows Forms

Services

  • REST services, SOUPUI

OOPS

  • Inheritance, Abstraction, Encapsulation, Polymorphism

Web Apps

  • ASP.Net MVC, ASP.Net Web Forms, ASP.Net Core

Agile

  • SCRUM, DevOPS

Responsive Web Design

  • CSS3, JavaScript, Bootstrap

Single Page Apps

  • HTML5, AngularJS/2/4/6

IDEs

  • SQL Server 2014, Visual Studio 2013, NetBeans

SCM

  • GIT, Github

Framework

  • .Net Web API

Data

  • SQL, NoSQL

TDD

  • Microsoft Unit Test Framework, Unit Testing

Mobile

  • Android, Xamarin

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology

  • Good professional communication skills

  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results

  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

