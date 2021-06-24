Senior .NET Developer at Reverside

SNR .Net Developer Role

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.

We are looking for [URL Removed] Developer Professionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

The primary responsibility for the Senior Software Developer ICT will be to support and development of .Net applications within

the Financial Service environment.

Outline of main duties and responsibilities:

The Senior Software Developer will be expected to:

Responsibility for Risk Management;

Responsibility for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position;

Design and develop new systems;

Support and maintain new and legacy custom developed systems;

Perform unit and systems testing on enhanced or new systems;

Liaise with project stakeholders during the project life cycle;

Assist with implementation of agile systems development life cycle;

Assist with implementation of best practices and development standards;

Review and introduce new technologies, in line with the architectural framework;

Provide appropriate and timely feedback regarding project feedback as per agreement with relevant stakeholders.

Skills and experience required

The successful candidate will meet the following requirements:

Skills:

Critical thinking and creative problem solving;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

High tolerance for ambiguity;

Self-motivated and organised.

Education and Experience:

BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification;

MCDP – Visual Studio

MCTS SQL Server;

Experience:

ASP.net Core and Windows Services Development;

REST API Development;

Migration of ASP.net to .net core;

Design and development of new enterprise systems;

Estimation of project deliverables;

Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;

JavaScript frameworks e.g. JQuery;

Successful migration of at legacy systems;

Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom-developed systems;

Testing and use of automated testing software;

Understanding of information security best practices and development standards;

Preferable Experience but not required:

SharePoint Development;

Integration between heterogeneous systems;

In the understanding of the investment services industry.

