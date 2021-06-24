Senior .NET Developer at Reverside

SNR .Net Developer Role
Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base.
We are looking for [URL Removed] Developer Professionals with 5+ years of solid development experience in .Net Development and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
The primary responsibility for the Senior Software Developer ICT will be to support and development of .Net applications within
the Financial Service environment.
Outline of main duties and responsibilities:
The Senior Software Developer will be expected to:
Responsibility for Risk Management;
Responsibility for implementing and maintaining controls relevant to the position;
Design and develop new systems;
Support and maintain new and legacy custom developed systems;
Perform unit and systems testing on enhanced or new systems;
Liaise with project stakeholders during the project life cycle;
Assist with implementation of agile systems development life cycle;
Assist with implementation of best practices and development standards;
Review and introduce new technologies, in line with the architectural framework;
Provide appropriate and timely feedback regarding project feedback as per agreement with relevant stakeholders.
Skills and experience required
The successful candidate will meet the following requirements:
Skills:
Critical thinking and creative problem solving;
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;
High tolerance for ambiguity;
Self-motivated and organised.
Education and Experience:
BSc Computer Science / Information Systems, BCom Informatics, B-Tech or related IT Qualification;
MCDP – Visual Studio
MCTS SQL Server;
Experience:
ASP.net Core and Windows Services Development;
REST API Development;
Migration of ASP.net to .net core;
Design and development of new enterprise systems;
Estimation of project deliverables;
Implementation and use of patterns and best practices;
JavaScript frameworks e.g. JQuery;
Successful migration of at legacy systems;
Support and maintenance of existing and legacy custom-developed systems;
Testing and use of automated testing software;
Understanding of information security best practices and development standards;
Preferable Experience but not required:
SharePoint Development;
Integration between heterogeneous systems;
In the understanding of the investment services industry.