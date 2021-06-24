System Analyst

Are you a seasoned IT Systems Analyst who is interested in working for one of SA’s most dynamic Financial Services company? There is an opportunity to use your IT and Systems expertise to understand the business requirements, and through a structured process, document, validate and translate it into functional specifications
that are used by developers to develop a technical solution. Then test and validate the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements and
ensure that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution. Be an interface between the business customer and the development team with
regards to the business, non-functional and functional requirements..
If you’re interested, you’d need to:
- Possess a Bsc in Computer Sciences or equivalent
- Business Analyst Certification
- Minimum 7 years Technical System’s Analyst experience
- Agile Experience
- Data Analysis experience
About The Employer:
.