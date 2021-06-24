System Analyst

Are you a seasoned IT Systems Analyst who is interested in working for one of SA’s most dynamic Financial Services company? There is an opportunity to use your IT and Systems expertise to understand the business requirements, and through a structured process, document, validate and translate it into functional specifications

that are used by developers to develop a technical solution. Then test and validate the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements and

ensure that the business requirements are delivered in the implemented solution. Be an interface between the business customer and the development team with

regards to the business, non-functional and functional requirements..

If you’re interested, you’d need to:

Possess a Bsc in Computer Sciences or equivalent

Business Analyst Certification

Minimum 7 years Technical System’s Analyst experience

Agile Experience

Data Analysis experience

