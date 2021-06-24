Systems Analyst (DEVOPS)

Jun 24, 2021

Job Description:

  • Essential Experience in the following Technologies and Practices
  • Development and DevOps Practices (Continuous Integration, Continuous Deployment)
  • Experience with Java build automation tools (Maven, Gradle, Jenkins, IBM Websphere).
  • Experience with programming languages (Java / J2EE)
  • Experience with database technologies (PostgreSQL, IBM, DB2, etc.)
  • Experience using application monitoring tools (App Dynamics)
  • Experience with API design using OpenAPI Standard 3.x
  • Experience with Container Orchestration: Kubernetes, Docker, Docker Swarm
  • Experience in Cloud technology: Deployment and Hosting of web services on cloud
  • Knowledge of IT infrastructure (Virtual Machines, etc.)

Outputs

  • Collaborate with Architects to design and implement DevOps practices Collaborate with Architects to design and implement DevOps practices across product delivery.
  • Implement and maintain CI/CD pipelines for product components.
  • Coordinate and perform deployments of product releases to various environments stages
  • Interface with various service teams in order to provision required infrastructure (databases, cloud resources etc.)
  • Provision and maintain tools to help maintain and support the product (Automation, Logging, Monitoring tools etc.)
  • Manual and Automated testing of Product infrastructure and key Component Services to ensure overall Product Health.
  • Attend to support tickets, which may arise due to product components not functioning as expected.
  • Develop and maintain technical support documentation of the product.
  • System monitoring administration of the IBM WebSphere MQ/IIB and Axway CFT/SFT.
  • Monitoring of VM environments with several active REST-Services
  • Responsible for troubleshooting and main contact partner for stakeholders
  • Planning and executing disaster recovery plans in coordination with other teams
  • Provide guidance to development colleagues for operational premises
  • Collaborate with others to advance and standardise DevOps practises within the IT Hub.

Job Requirements:

Minimum NQF 7 BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology, Information Systems Engineering or Computer Science

  • 5+ years’ experience designing and building software applications
  • Proficiency with Java technologies and enterprise applications
  • Experience working on complex software projects

