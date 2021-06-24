Technical Specialist (2 Year Contract)

A Technical Specialist (2 Year Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium in Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to the Academics conducting these activities in order to assist with the management thereof

Main purpose of the job

Technical support for priority diseases and quality management services

Location

Wits Medical School

Key performance areas

Develop and prepare short-term and long-term plans and budgets for HIV Viral Load services, in line with each countrys goals and objectives

To manage and coordinate HIV Viral Load scale-up activities in each country

To foster close relationships with the various Ministries of Health, in-country partners and other relevant stakeholders in order to allow for close collaboration to ensure high-quality viral load testing and reporting within each country

To monitor and evaluate the programme in order to ensure accurate data reporting

Develop and review country-specific policies, processes and local laboratory standard operating procedures for viral load testing and reporting, for each country

Required minimum education and training

BTech/ BSc

MSc in public health/molecular biology/any management is desirable

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities

Must be trained on the SLMTA program and can implement SLIPTA

A project management certificate is preferable

Quality management and ISO 15189

Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) and Good Clinical Practice (GCP) courses

Working knowledge and experience with change management

Must have experience with accreditation and auditing skills

Analytical thinking, adaptability and flexibility

Ability to take initiative

Accountability of self and other staff

Stakeholder management- relationship building for influence

Negotiation skills/ stakeholder management

Microsoft (excel, word, power-point)

Experience in training and mentoring teams for laboratory capacitation and strengthening for viral load, TB and EID

Experience in COVID testing and protocols

Required minimum work experience

5 years post qualification with 3 years supervisory/managerial experience

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 01 July 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position