Tesla outperforms rival stocks with 224% ROI

Tesla is among the notable growth stocks that have recorded significant returns for investors. Despite the electric vehicle manufacturer’s stock slumping in 2021, it has maintained an edge over competitors.

According to data acquired by Finbold, Tesla stock registered an ROI of 224,93% between June 2021 and June 2020, outperforming some of its major competitors.

Among the selected vehicle manufacturers, Tesla only trailed China-based NIO, which had almost double returns at 539,13%. Ford Motor ranks third with returns of 152,28%, followed by General Motors at 141,08%, while Volkswagen AG ranks fifth at 116,62%.

Other stocks with key returns include XPeng (75,47%), Oshkosh (74,08%), Navistar (60,29%), Toyota (42,19%), and Honda (25,22%)

Between the period, Tesla also maintained a superior stock price growing from $191.95 in 2020 to $623.71 in 2021. Elsewhere, last year, NIO’s stock price was at $6.9, while in June 2021, the stock stood at $44.1.

Having established its position as a leader in electric vehicle manufacturing, Tesla stock benefitted from some of the initiatives around environmental conservation.

According to the research report: “In the wake of a new focus towards the climate change agenda, Tesla has been at the center of attention, with more investors betting on the company. Some jurisdictions are also enacting legislation favouring consumers opting for electric vehicles, and as a leader in the sector, Tesla stands to gain.”

Based on the Tesla returns, it is clear the massive gains made in 2020 were enough to sustain profitability for investors despite the stock slumping in 2021. The growth was mainly guided by fundamental factors like greater retail investor interest in the stock and the inclusion of the S&P 500 index.