Audit – Head of Technical

Aim to improve Audit quality through ensuring firm and team understand how to proficiently and accurately apply the auditing standards, methodology and auditing tools of the practice.
Offer support to the audit teams on IFRS, and for SMEs.
Acheive by compiling comprehensive project plan to promote technical excellence, education and methodology developments.
Provide technical traning development
Update Audit Methodology
Work together with Risk and Compliance , with Root Cause Analysis and Remedial actions
Make technical related presentations.
Perform IFRS AFS reviews
Ensure network firms are up to date on relevant changes in international and local developments
Assist firms in comploiance with IRBA, Stock Exchange and international requests
Willingness to travel
10 years post articles experience
Qualified CA
Biliingual in English and Afrikaans
Could work out of Cape Town or JoBurg Offices
Desired Skills:
- Ability to work independently
- Excellent communicator
- Passion
- Detail orientated
- Quick turnaround ability
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Masters
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
About The Employer:
One of the largest mid-tier accounting networks in the world, makling the opportuntity exciting as a career opportunity, but also small enough to make a difference, and realise your own personal potential.