Audit – Head of Technical

Aim to improve Audit quality through ensuring firm and team understand how to proficiently and accurately apply the auditing standards, methodology and auditing tools of the practice.

Offer support to the audit teams on IFRS, and for SMEs.

Acheive by compiling comprehensive project plan to promote technical excellence, education and methodology developments.

Provide technical traning development

Update Audit Methodology

Work together with Risk and Compliance , with Root Cause Analysis and Remedial actions

Make technical related presentations.

Perform IFRS AFS reviews

Ensure network firms are up to date on relevant changes in international and local developments

Assist firms in comploiance with IRBA, Stock Exchange and international requests

Willingness to travel

10 years post articles experience

Qualified CA

Biliingual in English and Afrikaans

Could work out of Cape Town or JoBurg Offices

Desired Skills:

Ability to work independently

Excellent communicator

Passion

Detail orientated

Quick turnaround ability

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Masters

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

One of the largest mid-tier accounting networks in the world, makling the opportuntity exciting as a career opportunity, but also small enough to make a difference, and realise your own personal potential.

