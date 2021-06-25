BI Developer / Database Analyst – Contract (CH690) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client a Geospatial Tech Company is looking for a highly motivated, enthusiastic and talented Business Intelligence Developer/Database Analyst to join the Data and Business Intelligence team on a one year fixed-term contract.

Based in Cape Town, South Africa, the role involves working with our professional services teams in the USA, South Africa, Brazil and Canada across multiple projects, both nationally and internationally. Your primary activities would be maintaining and enhancing an existing set of out-the-box reports, developing new reports, importing data from multiple data sources into an existing set of schemas, and expanding our Business Intelligence footprint via data warehousing and integration with other third-party BI tools.

We are looking for someone with a love of all things data, an appreciation of well represented aggregations and ardent attention to detail. We offer a challenging and progressive environment centered on developing relationships, upskilling teams and embracing new technologies.

Education Requirements:

Degree or National Diploma in Information Technology / Computer Science / Data Analytics Relevant

Relevant Experience:

3 years as a Database Analyst, BI Developer, or both.

Required: Fundamental skills in the following set of applications and technology are a must:

Structured Query Language (SQL)

SQL Server Reporting Services (SSRS

Relational databases

Visual Studio/SQL Server Data Tools 2010 or later

MS SQL Server 2008 or later

Microsoft Office

Advantageous: Advanced skills in the following set of needs are considered a significant advantage:

Exposure to Business Intelligence tools (outside of SSRS)

SQL Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS)

Experience with Case/Task management and Version control is an asset.

Applications with prior Client/stakeholder engagement experience will be considered an advantage.

Personal Attributes

Must be willing to learn & take on new challenges

Must be able to work in a multinational environment and be willing and eager to travel

Strong sense of urgency, ownership, and accountability

Good communication skills (written & verbal)

Language

Excellent command of English (written and verbal)

Working knowledge of Spanish or Portuguese would be advantageous

General:

