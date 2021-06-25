Business Analyst at Tower Group

Business Analyst required for a company based in Illovo

REQUIREMENTS

Relevant completed Degree / Diploma

3 years and more experience in similar role

Experience within the Fintech Industry

RESPONSIBILITIES

Manage any required functional, usability testing and beta testing

Compile Business Requirements and Functional Requirements document per product

Work effectively with the business units, helping to plan the product, provide guidance, and monitor the product results

Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout entire project execution

About The Employer:

Fintech Company with innovative and disruptive business solutions to the payments industry. Quality hardware solutions; innovative, proprietary software and Terminal Estate Management services, backed by comprehensive, instant support responsiveness which is a provider of payment infrastructure and related services to established Financial Institutions; emerging payment service providers; the hospitality industry and retail operators.

