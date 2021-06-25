Business Analyst at Tower Group

Business Analyst required for a company based in Illovo
REQUIREMENTS
- Relevant completed Degree / Diploma
- 3 years and more experience in similar role
- Experience within the Fintech Industry
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Manage any required functional, usability testing and beta testing
- Compile Business Requirements and Functional Requirements document per product
- Work effectively with the business units, helping to plan the product, provide guidance, and monitor the product results
- Utilize industry best practices, techniques, and standards throughout entire project execution
About The Employer:
Fintech Company with innovative and disruptive business solutions to the payments industry. Quality hardware solutions; innovative, proprietary software and Terminal Estate Management services, backed by comprehensive, instant support responsiveness which is a provider of payment infrastructure and related services to established Financial Institutions; emerging payment service providers; the hospitality industry and retail operators.