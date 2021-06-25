Business Intelligence Business Analyst (BIBA) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for gathering, analysing and understanding business users’ data and analytics requirements and translating these requirements into analytics best practice technical solutions that meet the relevant business objectives.
- To ensure alignment between business, data product owners, data and analytics teams and produce a comprehensive functional specification from business requirements by maintaining a high level of in-depth knowledge with regards to analytics and other relevant data concepts.
Experience
Minimum:
- At least 3 yrs. proven experience in drafting functional specifications
- BI Business Analysis, data design and systems analysis experience in a data and analytics environment
- Stakeholder engagement for the purpose of identifying and specifying business requirements.
- Liaising between business and functional stakeholders; translating requirements.
Ideal:
- Business Information Business Analysis experience in an finance/banking environment
- Exposure to a credit environment.
- SQL experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Statistics or Finance
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management or Business Analysis
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Relevant business area knowledge
- Data and analytics Business Analysis
- Data Warehouse Methodologies
- Front End Technologies
- BI Best Practice
- Data Analysis
- Data Governance
- Financial systems and procedures
- Visualisation
- Data Product Life Cycle
Ideal:
- Banking systems environment
- Banking business model
- Agile development life cycle
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Microsoft Appliance (APS)
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Attention to Detail
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Presentation Skills
Competencies
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Analysing
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Applying Expertise and Technology
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.