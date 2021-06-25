Business Systems Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Technical Business / Systems Analyst to join them on an independent contract opportunity

Industry : Financial services

Sector : IT

Business Systems Analyst Job Responsibilities:

Solves organizational information problems and requirements by analyzing requirements; designing computer programs; recommending system controls and protocols.

Business Systems Analyst Job Duties:

Determines operational objectives by studying business functions; gathering information; evaluating output requirements and formats.

Designs new computer programs by analyzing requirements; constructing workflow charts and diagrams; studying system capabilities; writing specifications.

Improves systems by studying current practices; designing modifications.

Recommends controls by identifying problems; writing improved procedures.

Defines project requirements by identifying project milestones, phases, and elements; forming project team; establishing project budget.

Monitors project progress by tracking activity; resolving problems; publishing progress reports; recommending actions.

Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures.

Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support; training users.

Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.

Prepares technical reports by collecting, analyzing, and summarizing information and trends.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; benchmarking state-of-the-art practices; participating in professional societies.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed

Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

Test own programs / artefacts to ensure correctness

Test interface to other systems

Debugging of programs

Test support

Deployment planning and execution

Updates of data model/design documentation

Problem solving, root cause analysis

Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

Correct errors/bugs in production

Working with business and project team to deliver:

Application solutions that meet business requirements

Analysis and technical specifications to direct technical development teams

Defining and implementing standards and best practice

Direct the technical delivery team to ensure the successful throughout the SDLC

Knowledge:

Understanding the SDLC Methodology

Understanding of Microsoft data base technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

Basic understanding of UML (Class Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques

Impact Analysis Techniques

Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards

Coaching/Mentoring Techniques

Skills/Competencies:

Strong analytical and numerical ability

Problem solving skills

Conceptual thinker

Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills

Actions / results orientation

Quality Assurance orientation

Knowledge seeking / Continuous learning

Building and Maintaining relationships

Adaptability

Strong teamwork orientation

Strong communication skills

Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience:

Proven record of exceptional work performance

Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Desired Skills:

Systems Analyst

Business Analyst

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

